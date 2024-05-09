Crash Champions Expands Luxury and EV Certified Repair Line

Crash Champions has announced the expansion of Crash Champions Luxe | EV Certified, a premium line of service specializing in electric vehicle (EV) and luxury OEM factory-certified repairs.

The announcement follows the organization’s acquisition of DC Autocraft, a regionally renowned collision repair center specializing in luxury factory-certified and EV repairs in Burbank, Calif. The acquisition finalized on April 26, with operations transitioning to Crash Champions immediately.

“This is a significant step forward in the ongoing growth and evolution of the Crash Champions brand,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “We recognize and continue to adapt to the rapid innovation across the automotive industry by expanding our line of luxury OEM factory-certified repair centers. DC Autocraft has earned a reputation as a premier factory-certified repair center, and this acquisition signals our commitment to investing in a diversified lineup of high-quality locations for our customers and business partners.”

Crash Champions already operates a core platform of Luxe | EV Certified locations, with plans to quickly expand premium service in all markets across the U.S. The organization serves customers at more than 630 repair centers across 37 states and Washington, D.C.

DC Autocraft has served the Burbank and Southern California region for 25 years and joins the Crash Champions Luxe | EV Certified brand with factory certifications from many of the top luxury and EV manufacturers, including Tesla.

“The DC Autocraft Team has built a longstanding reputation for premier quality and customer service across Southern California and the West Coast for highline vehicles,” said David Nordeen, founder of DC Autocraft. “As we turn the page to this next chapter, it was critical that we join a like-minded organization. Matt Ebert is a founder and CEO who has built Crash Champions into the industry’s premier collision repair organization. We are proud to join their team and look forward to the benefits this will provide our loyal customers and team members.”

