Driven Brands Named Cystic Fibrosis National Corporate Champion

The Driven Brands Collision group was honored at the recent Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Volunteer Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C. 

Jason Stahl
The Driven Brands Collision group, consisting of Abra, CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA, was honored for the fifth year as a national corporate champion at the recent Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Foundation Volunteer Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C. 

The 2024 Volunteer Leadership Conference included advocacy on Capitol Hill for CF support, celebrating the progress that has been made for CF patients, and updates on innovative research the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation continues to support — with 35 new therapies in the works. This was the 20th year of the event with the largest turnout in its history.

Andrew Neldeberg, collision senior marketing manager for Driven Brands, spoke on a panel about fundraising for cystic fibrosis and generating corporate participation.

“Our participation in this was panel was made possible by the amazing fundraising work our franchise partners have done to rally behind the cystic fibrosis cause,” he said. “That wouldn’t have been possible without all our franchise partners’ support with car washes, charity walks, gala donations and conference fundraising.”

Neldeberg noted how powerful it was to connect with so many families and organization members who shared their cystic fibrosis stories and how they’ve been inspired by Driven Brands’ commitment to CF shown through raising over $5 million to support research, advocacy and care. Some families shared their experiences of visiting an Abra, CARSTAR or Fix Auto USA location for collision repairs, which was fueled by them knowing how much the company support the CF community.

Classic Collision Acquires 100th Business in Four Years

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Heat Collision Auto Body Specialist in North Miami and West Park, Fla.

By Jason Stahl
Kinderhook Acquires Kaizen Collision

Kaizen Auto Care is a full-service collision repair chain with 48 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Southern California, Iowa, Nebraska and Nevada.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Continues Steady Expansion Across Idaho

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Hoffman Auto Body in Boise, Idaho.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Expands in Idaho

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Addison Collision Repair in Twin Falls, Idaho.

By Jason Stahl

