Crash Champions Acquires Family Motors Auto Body in Bakersfield, Calif.

Crash Champions now operates more than 50 repair centers across Southern California and more than 630 locations across 37 states.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Family Motors Auto Body in Bakersfield, Calif. The collision repair center is located at 6860 District Blvd. in Bakersfield and transferred operations to Crash Champions effective April 12.

“We are thrilled to expand our team to the Bakersfield community,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “This is another strategic acquisition that will enhance our service across the region for customers and business partners. We’re proud to welcome the Family Motors Auto Body team to Crash Champions.”

Added Family Motors Co-owner Ben Caroccio, “The Family Motors Auto Body team has been honored to serve the Bakersfield community with high-quality collision repair service for more than two decades. When we looked to turn the page to the next chapter of our story, partnering with a founder-led team like Crash Champions was critical. Matt Ebert and Crash Champions fit our ethos, and we’re thrilled to join their industry-leading network. They’ve served California motorists for years, and we believe this will provide tremendous opportunity for our employees and customers.”

Crash Champions operates more than 50 repair centers across Southern California, complementing its national lineup of more than 630 locations across 37 states.

Crash Champions is always looking for talented collision repair technicians to join the team. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/careers to learn more about opportunities in Oregon and across the country.

Independent collision repair centers and owners interested in joining the Crash Champions team are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more about the acquisition process and opportunities available.

Driven Brands Named Cystic Fibrosis National Corporate Champion

The Driven Brands Collision group was honored at the recent Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Volunteer Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C. 

The Driven Brands Collision group, consisting of Abra, CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA, was honored for the fifth year as a national corporate champion at the recent Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Foundation Volunteer Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C. 

The 2024 Volunteer Leadership Conference included advocacy on Capitol Hill for CF support, celebrating the progress that has been made for CF patients, and updates on innovative research the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation continues to support — with 35 new therapies in the works. This was the 20th year of the event with the largest turnout in its history.

