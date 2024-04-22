Crash Champions Acquires Family Motors Auto Body in Bakersfield, Calif.

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Family Motors Auto Body in Bakersfield, Calif. The collision repair center is located at 6860 District Blvd. in Bakersfield and transferred operations to Crash Champions effective April 12.

“We are thrilled to expand our team to the Bakersfield community,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “This is another strategic acquisition that will enhance our service across the region for customers and business partners. We’re proud to welcome the Family Motors Auto Body team to Crash Champions.”

Added Family Motors Co-owner Ben Caroccio, “The Family Motors Auto Body team has been honored to serve the Bakersfield community with high-quality collision repair service for more than two decades. When we looked to turn the page to the next chapter of our story, partnering with a founder-led team like Crash Champions was critical. Matt Ebert and Crash Champions fit our ethos, and we’re thrilled to join their industry-leading network. They’ve served California motorists for years, and we believe this will provide tremendous opportunity for our employees and customers.”

Crash Champions operates more than 50 repair centers across Southern California, complementing its national lineup of more than 630 locations across 37 states.

