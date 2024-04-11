 Consolidator Report

Advertisement
Consolidation news from the week of April 8.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

TPG Agrees to Acquire Classic Collision

TPG Capital, the U.S. and European private equity platform of TPG, will acquire the business from New Mountain Capital.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Acquires Oregon MSO Premier Auto Body

Crash Champions has acquired Oregon-based Premier Auto Body and its three locations. 

Read more here.

Crash Champions Acquires Buddy Foster Collision, Expands Tampa Market

Crash Champions has announced the expansion of its Tampa service with the acquisition of Buddy Foster Collision and Towing in Zephyrhills, Fla.

Read more here.

Chicagoland CARSTAR Continues Support of Lincoln Tech

Chicagoland CARSTAR sponsored an educational booth at the Lincoln Tech Spring Career Fair for the ninth consecutive year.

Read more here.

Associations

CIECA to Hold Webinar on New API Standards

The webinar will be held on Thursday, April 25 at 2 p.m. EST.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Published:

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that the next CIECA Technical Webinar will discuss CIECA’s new standards — CIECA API Standards (CAPIS) — and will be held on Thursday, April 25 at 2 p.m. EST.

The following will be shared during the webinar:

Information about the CAPIS development process

I-CAR CEO & President Announces Retirement

John Van Alstyne plans to retire in 2025 after a successful 15-year tenure.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Acquires Buddy Foster Collision, Expands Tampa Market

Crash Champions has announced the expansion of its Tampa service with the acquisition of Buddy Foster Collision and Towing in Zephyrhills, Fla.

By Jason Stahl
ASE Education Foundation Seeks Outstanding Instructor for 2024 Byrl Shoemaker Award

The award recognizes a high school or college instructor from an ASE-accredited automotive, diesel/truck or collision repair program.

By Meagan Kusek
Crash Champions Acquires Oregon MSO Premier Auto Body

Crash Champions has acquired Oregon-based Premier Auto Body and its three locations. 

By Meagan Kusek

CIF Announces Dedoes Industries as Repeat Annual Donor

This marks Dedoes Industries’ fourth consecutive donation at the Urgent Care tier.

By Meagan Kusek
I-CAR Launches RTS Mobile App for Collision Repair Technicians

OEM repair procedures, calibration requirements, technical news and more will now be right at the fingertips of industry professionals.

By Meagan Kusek
RTS App Screenshots
People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By Jason Stahl
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of April 1.

By Jason Stahl