Consolidator Report

TPG Agrees to Acquire Classic Collision

TPG Capital, the U.S. and European private equity platform of TPG, will acquire the business from New Mountain Capital.

Crash Champions Acquires Oregon MSO Premier Auto Body

Crash Champions has acquired Oregon-based Premier Auto Body and its three locations.

Crash Champions Acquires Buddy Foster Collision, Expands Tampa Market

Crash Champions has announced the expansion of its Tampa service with the acquisition of Buddy Foster Collision and Towing in Zephyrhills, Fla.

Chicagoland CARSTAR Continues Support of Lincoln Tech

Chicagoland CARSTAR sponsored an educational booth at the Lincoln Tech Spring Career Fair for the ninth consecutive year.

