 NABC Donates Recycled Ride to San Diego Military Mom

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to San Diego Military Mom

The NABC, USAA and Fix Auto Collision Poway recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a single mother who is on active duty with the U.S. Navy.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with USAA and Fix Auto Collision Poway, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a single mother who is on active duty with the U.S. Navy via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

Related Articles

The refurbished 2022 Toyota Corolla went to Olusola Smith, part of USAA’s ongoing commitment to supporting veterans and their communities.

Smith, a single mother of two, had depended on friends for rides to work and for her children’s needs ever since the family car was wrecked. The Recycled Rides donation will make it possible for Smith to fulfill the important family responsibilities of shopping for food and attending PTO meetings, as well as getting the children to school and herself to work. Smith was nominated for the vehicle donation by Support the Enlisted Project (STEP).

“This gift means the world to me,” said Smith. “It means that I can provide for my children. I will be able to contribute to a better quality of life for not only my children but for myself.”

Additional partners in the presentation include Cars for Charity and Advanced Remarketing Services.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.

You May Also Like

News

Keene Auto Body: Since 1928

Ensio Piispanen immigrated from Finland to the U.S. and founded Keene Auto Body in 1928.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

When Ensio Piispanen immigrated from Finland to the United States, he settled in Keene, New Hampshire, fell in love with the town and its people and, as a result, founded Keene Auto Body in 1928. Ensio began Keene Auto Body after growing to love the town of Keene and its people. Photos on Keene Auto Body's website show Ensio proudly posing next to Shell gasoline pumps in 1932 and also show Ensio's wife, Ellen, and son Paul, who would one day become a second-generation owner. The business is still located on the original site of 543 Main Street and, although the building has been expanded throughout the years, Keene's dedication to excellent quality workmanship and customer satisfaction has continued to be their compass throughout the years.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
AASP/NJ Announces Winners of NORTHEAST Show Bodywork Bowl

The competition featured 70 competitors showcasing their skills in welding, painting and estimating.

By Jason Stahl
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of April 15.

By Jason Stahl
People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By Jason Stahl
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of April 15.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Crash Champions Appoints Industry Veteran to Board of Directors

Barrett Callaghan brings two decades of industry experience to Crash Champions from Shift Technology and CCC Intelligent Solutions.

By Jason Stahl
Marine Corps Veteran Joins Maaco Family

Quincy Land, owner of the newly opened Maaco in O’Fallon, has 20 years of dedicated service as a gunnery sergeant in the Marine Corps.

By Jason Stahl
I-CAR Recognizes Industry Excellence with Chairman’s Awards Presentation

Collision repair leaders Lou DiLisio, Nick Notte, Tim O’Day and Ford Motor Company honored for outstanding contributions.

By Jason Stahl
Joe Hudson’s Announces Acquisition of Six New Locations

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center has acquired five Precision Hail and Collision locations across Texas and Patton Brothers Body and Frame in Athens, Ga.

By Jason Stahl