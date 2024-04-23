NABC Donates Recycled Ride to San Diego Military Mom

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with USAA and Fix Auto Collision Poway, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a single mother who is on active duty with the U.S. Navy via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

The refurbished 2022 Toyota Corolla went to Olusola Smith, part of USAA’s ongoing commitment to supporting veterans and their communities.

Smith, a single mother of two, had depended on friends for rides to work and for her children’s needs ever since the family car was wrecked. The Recycled Rides donation will make it possible for Smith to fulfill the important family responsibilities of shopping for food and attending PTO meetings, as well as getting the children to school and herself to work. Smith was nominated for the vehicle donation by Support the Enlisted Project (STEP).

“This gift means the world to me,” said Smith. “It means that I can provide for my children. I will be able to contribute to a better quality of life for not only my children but for myself.”

Additional partners in the presentation include Cars for Charity and Advanced Remarketing Services.

