Guess the Car and Win $50!

Perhaps last month’s Guess the Car got you singing, “New York, New York,” by Frank Sinatra, or “New York State of Mind” by Billy Joel. If it didn’t, you may have had a hard time guessing what the guy was talking about when he was pining for the Big Apple after moving to New Jersey. A coworker who bought an old gold early 1980s Chrysler New Yorker inspired us to create last month’s brain bender, the answer to which, of course, was New Yorker = (Chrysler) New Yorker. Congrats, Greg Babiarz, estimator at Blondin Brothers Auto Body in Williston, Vt., on your win!

Now, it’s your chance to win 50 ducats! What MODEL of vehicle does the above picture represent? To submit your guess for this month’s Guess the Car, click here. Good luck!