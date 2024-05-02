 Guess the Car and Win $50!

Give us your answer for this month's Guess the Car and you might win $50!

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Published:

Perhaps last month’s Guess the Car got you singing, “New York, New York,” by Frank Sinatra, or “New York State of Mind” by Billy Joel. If it didn’t, you may have had a hard time guessing what the guy was talking about when he was pining for the Big Apple after moving to New Jersey. A coworker who bought an old gold early 1980s Chrysler New Yorker inspired us to create last month’s brain bender, the answer to which, of course, was New Yorker = (Chrysler) New Yorker. Congrats, Greg Babiarz, estimator at Blondin Brothers Auto Body in Williston, Vt., on your win!

Now, it’s your chance to win 50 ducats! What MODEL of vehicle does the above picture represent? To submit your guess for this month’s Guess the Car, click here. Good luck!

News

ALI Announces Lifting Points Guide Now Available in Digital and Print

Easily find OEM-recommended lifting points to properly lift cars, trucks and SUVs.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) announced it is offering the 2024 edition of its popular Lifting Points Guide, "Vehicle Lifting Points for Frame Engaging Lifts," for the first time as a digital product or bundle of print and digital.

One of the most important steps when using a frame-engaging car lift like a two-post lift is to position the lift adapters only at the OEM-recommended lifting points. Failing to follow this guidance and instead guessing where to position the adapters may result in the vehicle getting damaged or falling from the lift.

Read Full Article

NTSB Chair Praises NHTSA Action on AEB Final Rule

Jennifer Homendy lauded the new standard requiring all new passenger cars and light trucks to have automatic emergency braking and pedestrian AEB systems.

By Jason Stahl
Lucid Group Debuts New EV with 516-mile Range

Lucid claims the 2024 Air Grand Touring starting at $109,900 is the longest-range EV available today.

By Christian Hinton
2024 SEMA Show Registration Now Open

Representatives from more than 2,000 companies prepare to select their exhibit space during priority space selection April 29-May 15.

By Jason Stahl
Repairify Appoints New VP of General Automotive Repair Markets

Industry veteran Ben Johnson will lead asTech Mechanical’s business development and product management teams.

By Jason Stahl

ALLDATA Adds Repair Planner to Collision Repair Platform

Repair Planner automates the repair planning process and helps shops plan necessary inspections and structural repairs with OEM accuracy.

By Jason Stahl
AkzoNobel Announces New Business Development Manager

Brian Martin has joined AkzoNobel’s Automotive & Specialty Coatings division as business development manager for North America.

By Jason Stahl
Longtime Family Collision Repair Business Joins Forces with CARSTAR

JC Auto Rebuilders of Rockford, Ill., has rebranded as CARSTAR Team JC Auto Rebuilders.

By Jason Stahl
Lee’s Auto Body: Established in 1916

Lee’s Auto Body was established in 1916 in Long Island City, N.Y., by Lee Heimuller, a blacksmith.

By Jason Stahl