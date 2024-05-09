 Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of May 6.

Auto Insurers and Total Losses

Related Articles

Is it legal for an insurance company to abandon the salvage of a vehicle they deemed a total loss?

Read more here.

Body Bangin’: Are You Ready for the Southeast Collision Conference?

Micki Woods interviews Jordan Hendler and Josh Kent about the upcoming Southeast Collision Conference May 16-18, 2024 in Greensboro, N.C.

Watch or listen here.

Fix Auto USA Celebrates Grand Opening of 200th Store

Driven Brands announced that Fix Auto USA is celebrating the opening of its 200th location at Fix Auto Palm Desert South in California.

Read more here.

U-POL Raptor Product System, Pt. 1: Introduction

Welcome to the Raptor Product System, a tough 2K system for bedliners or other exterior protection.

Watch here.

Empire Auto Parts Expands Reach with New Distribution Facility in Texas

Aftermarket collision parts distributor opens 40th facility with new hub in Dallas.

Read more here.

2024 SEMA Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

SEMA has announced the newest members of its prestigious Hall of Fame: Chris Kersting, Jack Priegel, Les Rudd  and Jon Wyly. 

By Jason Stahl
Empire Auto Parts Expands Reach with New Distribution Facility in Texas

Aftermarket collision parts distributor opens 40th facility with new hub in Dallas.

By Jason Stahl
NORTHEAST Named to Trade Show Executive Magazine’s “Fastest 50” List

The show was recognized for the second consecutive year as one of the fastest growing U.S. trade shows held in 2023.

By Jason Stahl
People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By Jason Stahl

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of April 29.

By Jason Stahl
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of April 29.

By Jason Stahl
WIN Announces New 2024-25 Board Leadership

The Women’s Industry Network executive board executes on WIN’s vision and mission for women serving in the collision repair industry.

By Jason Stahl
CIECA to Hold Webinar on Artificial Intelligence

The webinar, “The Fundamentals of Generative AI, Large Language Models and Implications for the Collision Industry,” will be held on Thursday, May 30 at 2 p.m. EST.

By Jason Stahl