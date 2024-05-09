Top 5 Stories of the Week

Auto Insurers and Total Losses

Is it legal for an insurance company to abandon the salvage of a vehicle they deemed a total loss?

Body Bangin’: Are You Ready for the Southeast Collision Conference?

Micki Woods interviews Jordan Hendler and Josh Kent about the upcoming Southeast Collision Conference May 16-18, 2024 in Greensboro, N.C.

Fix Auto USA Celebrates Grand Opening of 200th Store

Driven Brands announced that Fix Auto USA is celebrating the opening of its 200th location at Fix Auto Palm Desert South in California.

U-POL Raptor Product System, Pt. 1: Introduction

Welcome to the Raptor Product System, a tough 2K system for bedliners or other exterior protection.

Empire Auto Parts Expands Reach with New Distribution Facility in Texas

Aftermarket collision parts distributor opens 40th facility with new hub in Dallas.

