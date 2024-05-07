Body Bangin’: Are You Ready for the Southeast Collision Conference?

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm! This episode is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs.

In this episode, Woods interviews Jordan Hendler and Josh Kent about all the exciting things that will be happening at the upcoming Southeast Collision Conference May 16-18, 2024 in Greensboro, N.C., including:

Friday, May 16 : Award ceremony with cocktails, games and a whole lot of fun — invite-only or if you purchased a ticket to the attend the educational classes.

: Award ceremony with cocktails, games and a whole lot of fun — invite-only or if you purchased a ticket to the attend the educational classes. Friday, May 16: The trade show, which opens at 10 a.m. and runs through Saturday, May 18, is free to anyone who would like to come by.

The trade show, which opens at 10 a.m. and runs through Saturday, May 18, is free to anyone who would like to come by. Saturday, May 17: Educational classes kick off at 8:30 a.m. EST with Mike Anderson of Collision Advice, and sessions run all day. The cost for the classes is $99 for members and $179 for non-members.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: SE Collision Conference is Comin’ with Jordan Hendler & Josh Kent: