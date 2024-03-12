 Body Bangin’: The Keys to Success with Louie Sharp

Body Bangin’: The Keys to Success with Louie Sharp

Micki Woods interviews Louie Sharp of Sharp Auto Body on life lessons learned from the Marines and how love conquers all.

Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Louie Sharp, owner of Sharp Auto Body, about the life and business lessons he learned as a Marine and how starting with “love” and taking the time to know people and their stories will allow you to better care for your customers.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: The Keys to Success with Louie Sharp:

