Body Bangin’: The Keys to Success with Louie Sharp

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Louie Sharp, owner of Sharp Auto Body, about the life and business lessons he learned as a Marine and how starting with “love” and taking the time to know people and their stories will allow you to better care for your customers.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: The Keys to Success with Louie Sharp: