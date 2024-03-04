 CIF Announces CCC Intelligent Solutions as Repeat Annual Donor

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Uncategorized

CIF Announces CCC Intelligent Solutions as Repeat Annual Donor

CCC has committed again to the CIF Annual Donor Program, marking the fourth consecutive donation at the First Responder level.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that CCC Intelligent Solutions committed again to the CIF Annual Donor Program. This marks the fourth consecutive donation at the First Responder (highest) level.

Related Articles

Introduced in 2021, the Annual Donor Program was designed to bring needed recurring resources to the foundation so it can deliver on its mission to “answer the call” when those in the industry have been impacted by catastrophic events such as wildfires, hurricanes, flooding or COVID.

For over two decades, through the generous support of corporations and individuals, CIF has been able to assist hundreds of collision repair professionals in need after disaster.

To learn more about the tax-deductible donations for the program, click here.

You May Also Like

Uncategorized

Body Bangin’: Fighting for Consumer Safety with Burl Richards

Micki Woods interviews Burl Richards on his personal mission to fight for consumers’ rights and safety.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Published:

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of "Body Bangin'," the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Burl Richards, owner of Burl's Collision Center in Henderson, Texas and president of the Auto Body Association of Texas, who has taken up the mantle of fighting for consumers' rights and safety. Richards talks about a recent case where 12 jurors and a judge decided a blueprint repair was necessary and warranted. Also, two pieces of advice from Richards:

Read Full Article

More Uncategorized Posts
Body Bangin’: The Employer-Student Disconnect

Micki Woods interviews Raven Hartkopf, lead collision instructor at Collin College in Texas, on what students want from a shop employer.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Body Bangin’: Why Follow OEM Repair Procedures?

Micki Woods interviews Logan Payne of Payne & Sons Paint & Body Shop on the importance of following OEM repair procedures.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Body Bangin’: Getting Paid for Calibrations

Micki Woods interviews Andy Hipwell and James Rodis of OEM Calibration on how to get started doing ADAS calibrations.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Body Bangin’: What Are The Consolidators Up To With Laura Gay

Micki Woods interviews Laura Gay of Consolidation Coach on the current state of auto body shop consolidation.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

CIF Provides Assistance to Injured Collision Technician

Collision technician Gary Noble of Louisville Collision Center has been out of work for over 15 weeks due to a major car accident.

By Jason Stahl
CIF Announces BASF as Repeat Annual Donor

BASF has committed again to the CIF Annual Donor Program, marking their third consecutive donation at the Urgent Care tier.

By Jason Stahl
CIF Announces LKQ Corp. as Repeat Annual Donor

LKQ Corp. committed again to the CIF Annual Donor Program, marking their third consecutive donation at the First Responder tier.

By Jason Stahl
CCC Releases Year-End Report on Auto Trends in 2023

The report takes a look at back at three key trends that defined the auto repair industry in 2023. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers