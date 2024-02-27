 Body Bangin': Stand Out in a Consolidator's Market with John Shoemaker

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Uncategorized

Body Bangin’: Stand Out in a Consolidator’s Market with John Shoemaker

Micki Woods interviews John Shoemaker of BASF on how to be "elite" in a consolidator's market.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

Related Articles

In this episode, Woods interviews John Shoemaker, business development manager with BASF Automotive Refinishes NA, on how to be “elite” in a consolidator’s market, which comes down to differentiating yourself through things like OEM certification.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Stand Out in a Consolidator’s Market with John Shoemaker:

You May Also Like

Uncategorized

Body Bangin’: Why Follow OEM Repair Procedures?

Micki Woods interviews Logan Payne of Payne & Sons Paint & Body Shop on the importance of following OEM repair procedures.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Published:

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of "Body Bangin'," the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Logan Payne, manager at Payne & Sons Paint & Body Shop in Dallas, Texas, from the Texas Auto Body Trade Show on why it's important to follow OEM repair procedures. Main point no. 1? Don't let the techs write the sheet — divide up the writers' job versus the old way where the estimator handled everything from beginning to end.

Read Full Article

More Uncategorized Posts
Body Bangin’: Getting Paid for Calibrations

Micki Woods interviews Andy Hipwell and James Rodis of OEM Calibration on how to get started doing ADAS calibrations.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Body Bangin’: What Are The Consolidators Up To With Laura Gay

Micki Woods interviews Laura Gay of Consolidation Coach on the current state of auto body shop consolidation.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Body Bangin’: The Magic of a Massive MSO with Patrick Crozat

Micki Woods interviews Patrick Crozat, the COO of G&C Auto Body, which is the largest privately-owned, family-owned auto body shop group.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Body Bangin’: Changing Your Mindset with Mike Jones

Micki Woods interviews Mike Jones of Discover Leadership Training on changing your mindset to change your life.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Body Bangin’: EV Collision Repair Niche with Steve Baker

Micki Woods interviews Steve Baker of Windermere Collision Center on how the shop got prepared for repairing EVs.

By Jason Stahl
Protect Your Shop from Cyber Crimes with Mark Riddell

Micki Woods interviews Mark Riddell of m3 Networks Limited on what auto body shops can do to protect themselves from a cyber attack.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
The Power of Marketing: Getting Cars into Your Body Shop

Jason Stahl interviews Micki Woods on how to leverage marketing to get more cars in your door.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Body Bangin’: Lucid Collision Repair with Jake Rodenroth

Micki Woods interviews Jake Rodenroth of Lucid Motors on what differentiates the automaker’s repair program from others.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers