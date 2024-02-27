Body Bangin’: Stand Out in a Consolidator’s Market with John Shoemaker

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews John Shoemaker, business development manager with BASF Automotive Refinishes NA, on how to be “elite” in a consolidator’s market, which comes down to differentiating yourself through things like OEM certification.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Stand Out in a Consolidator’s Market with John Shoemaker: