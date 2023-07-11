Body Bangin’: Lucid Collision Repair Program with Jake Rodenroth

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Jake Rodenroth, operations manager for the collision centers in North America for Lucid Motors, about what differentiates the Lucid repair program from others — namely, the amount of support and education they provide for their shops. For example, they have monthly meetings to keep everyone in the loop and full access to support. They also have a repair tracker, technology to monitor the repair and more.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Lucid Collision Repair Program with Jake Rodenroth: