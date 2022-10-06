 eBay Motors Experience to Bring Industry Products to Life at SEMA Show
eBay Motors Experience to Bring Industry Products to Life at SEMA Show

SCRS Announces Full Lineup for OEM Collision Repair Summit

SEMA Show to Feature Pennzoil Dare to Perform Experience

OPTIMA Brings High-Performance Action to SEMA Show
eBay Motors Experience to Bring Industry Products to Life at SEMA Show

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The 2022 SEMA Show will include a brand-new feature — the eBay Motors Experience, where attendees will be able to experience the industry’s products live, in action. Located in more than 100,000 square feet of space in front of the Las Vegas Convention Center, the eBay Motors Experience will anchor the outdoor area and welcome showgoers with dynamic, experiential activities as soon as they arrive on site.

The eBay Motors Experience will consist of multiple activities, including extreme performance at the Hoonigan Burnyard.

The eBay Motors Experience will consist of multiple activities taking place simultaneously. Showgoers will be able to witness extreme performance at the Hoonigan Burnyard, take part in immersive ride-alongs and get up close to some of the industry’s most coveted vehicle builds. 

“The eBay Motors Experience will be the center of the action at this year’s show,” said Tom Gattuso, vice president of events for SEMA. “It will be set up so that attendees are able to engage with the vehicles and the products in a way that they’ve never been able to do before. Showgoers are going to feel the impact of the feature immediately when they arrive at the show.”

The eBay Motors Experience is open to all credentialed SEMA showgoers during the event Nov. 1-4. For more information on the 2022 SEMA Show or to register for the event, visit semashow.com or download the official SEMA Show mobile app.

