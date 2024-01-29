 HD Repair Forum Opens Registration to Collision Conference

The HD Repair Forum announced that registration is now open for their annual collision industry conference April 24-25, 2024 in Frisco, Texas.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl

The heavy-duty and medium-duty collision repair industry will travel to the Hyatt Regency Frisco-Dallas, which will play host to the action-packed two-day conference that assembles leaders from all over the collision repair industry. The HD Repair Forum delivers presentations and panel discussions during the first half of each day, with a variety of breakout sessions for attendees to choose from in the afternoon.

The HD Repair Forum is the only event solely dedicated to the heavy- and medium-duty collision repair industry, making it a must-attend event for all industry stakeholders, including but not limited to collision shop owners, managers, estimators and executives representing OEMs, insurers, suppliers and appraisal companies. The event’s advisory board plays a critical role in developing the agenda’s speakers and content, ensuring event administrators meet the demands of this growing and evolving market.

“The HD Repair Forum continues to provide this industry with a platform to come together for important discussions on the information needed for safe and efficient repairs.” said Brian Nessen, president of the HD Repair Forum.

Added Coach USA-Perfect Body General Manager Bernie Obry, “This once-a-year opportunity to hear what is impacting my business today, what will be in the months to come, and discuss strategies and opportunities with my peers and business partners has been critical to my company’s ongoing success.”

To register for the event, click here.

For more information on the HD Repair Forum, visit hdrepairforum.com.

Companies and organizations interested in sponsoring the event should contact Brian Nessen at [email protected] or Jennie Lepore at [email protected].

