Auto Care Connect Announces First Keynote Speaker for 2024 Event

The Auto Care Association has announced the first of its anticipated keynote speakers at the 2024 Auto Care Connect event May 5-8 in Chicago at the Hyatt Regency Chicago: Armida Ascano, chief content officer of Trend Hunter.

Trend Hunter is a renowned source of inspiration for industry professionals, aspiring entrepreneurs and the insatiably curious. With a monthly view count of 20 million, Trend Hunter AI stands as the world’s largest and most popular trend community. By leveraging big data, human researchers and AI, Trend Hunter identifies consumer insights and deep dive opportunities for the world’s most innovative companies. Their research and workshops have already helped over 1,100 brands, billionaires and CEOs.

The inclusion of Trend Hunter as one of the keynote speakers at the 2024 Auto Care Connect is an exciting opportunity for attendees in the automotive aftermarket industry. As the founder of Trend Hunter’s Futurist team, Ascano coaches the company’s innovation speakers and develops frameworks on the future of innovation, technology, marketing, lifestyle and culture, while co-creating custom workshops for clients. With these tools in her arsenal, she has helped hundreds of brands innovate — including Red Bull, TOMS and Samsung — and has spoken at conferences like Foresight and Trends, OmniShopper, Future Festival and Dreamforce.

As Trend Hunter’s most-requested futurist, Ascano has a passion for trend forecasting with a specialized focus on generational segmentation. With 10 years of hunting trends under her belt, she has curated and studied over 50,000 trend case studies and one billion views of traffic, making her an expert in internet culture and consumer behavior in the digital age. She has been featured by leading Canadian media outlets Global News, the Globe and Mail, and CTV.

At Auto Care Connect, Ascano will dig into the demographic evolution and not only highlight the major generational demographics but show how consumers who share the same overarching generation can also greatly differ from one another and can be further segmented into micro-generations. Industry professionals will glean valuable insights on the trends relevant to those micro-generations alongside consumer behavior and innovative strategy takeaways to help drive growth in a highly competitive market.

A must-attend event for automotive aftermarket professionals, Auto Care Connect is the premier education event for the industry, offering a platform for industry professionals to learn and share knowledge, discover business solutions and collaborate with leaders from the entire aftermarket supply chain.

To register and learn more about the developing education and sessions at 2024 Auto Care Connect, visit autocare.org/connect.