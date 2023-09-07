ACPN Now Accepting 2024 Scholarship Applications

The Automotive Content Professionals Network (ACPN), a community of the Auto Care Association, announced that the 2024 ACPN Scholarship is now open to applicants.

The ACPN Scholarship awards one deserving individual who has the passion and determination to pursue professional and personal growth the opportunity to attend the annual ACPN Knowledge Exchange Conference — the largest gathering of content professionals and service providers in the aftermarket.

The scholarship covers the registration, hotel room and reimbursement of up to $1,200 on other travel expenses. Additionally, the scholarship provides a tailored conference journey that will provide insight into what the aftermarket ecosystem is, who the players are, what the Auto Care Association does and how they fit together. The 2024 ACPN scholarship is made possible by ETE Reman, this year’s ACPN Scholarship sponsor.

John Burkardt, last year’s scholarship recipient, says that one of his favorite experiences from attending the conference was “finally meeting people I’ve interacted with before virtually, by email and putting faces to names and making a more personal connection.” Check out his full interview and learn more about his ACPN scholarship experience here.



The 2024 ACPN Knowledge Exchange Conference, set to take place May 5-8 in Chicago, is the largest gathering of content professionals and service providers in the aftermarket. The mission of the ACPN community and the Knowledge Exchange Conference is to educate, inspire and connect industry professionals who specialize in the management of automotive product-related content.

For more information about the ACPN scholarship, click here. The deadline to submit applications is Dec. 4, 2023.

To learn more about the upcoming 2024 ACPN Knowledge Exchange conference, including featured speakers, schedule of events, sponsorship opportunities and more, visit autocare.org/acpn.