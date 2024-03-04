Registration Now Open for 2024 UK Garage and Bodyshop Event

Attendee registration is now open for the UK Garage and Bodyshop Event, which is set to return for its second edition June 5-6 at the National Exhibit Center in Birmingham, England.

This one-of-a-kind national event — with free parking and breakfast provided — promises to provide an unparalleled opportunity this year for body shop professionals to access dynamic training, cutting-edge technologies and essential tools for their trade.

With the UK aftermarket undergoing significant transformations, including the shift to EV and ADAS-enabled technologies, coupled with rapid advancements in service and repair technologies, the importance of attending such an event has never been more crucial for body shop owners and technicians.

The event will bring together 180 leading suppliers, including PPG; Sherwin-Williams; SATA; LKQ; Bosch; Walcom; Tereson; Indasa; Masterflo-UK; Thatcham; Sagola; Snap-O; and more. There will also be over 5,000 body shop professionals who can experience interactive exhibitions, live demonstrations, workshops and panel discussions led by industry experts.

Attendees will be able to access practical skills training from 80-plus experts. Renowned industry experts will lead technical seminars across four dedicated training hubs, covering topics such as collision repair, EV repair, paint refinishing and more.

A key feature includes a new Detailing Live Hub, providing a focal point for the UK’s detailing community, with discussions on opportunities for the detailing profession, leather repair, scratch and chip repair, valeting and more.

Another new segment for 2024 is the Body Repair Live Feature, courtesy of Masterflo UK, highlighting expert paint spraying and collision repair demonstrations showcasing the latest tools and developments, aimed specifically at body shop professionals.

Industry professionals can gain insights on the latest updates, advice and technical innovations for the UK’s collision repair sector, covering topics like ADAS, body repair, EV repair and BS10125 standards thanks to the Bodyshop Training Hub.

“After a hugely successful inaugural show two years ago, we’re really looking forward to its second installment — it’s a must-attend for body shop professionals seeking to stay ahead in an ever-evolving industry,” said Alex Jones, marketing director of the UK Garage and Bodyshop Event. “With access to cutting-edge technologies, expert training and invaluable networking opportunities, attendees will gain the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in today’s automotive market.”

For more information and to register for free tickets, click here.