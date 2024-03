In this episode of “Under the Radar”, Jason Stahl talks with Kris Bjerke, director of R&D, Calibrations and Implementation for asTech, on what asTech is doing to address collision repairers’ needs when it comes to ADAS calibration, including bringing the operation in-house. This episode is sponsored by asTech, driven by Repairify.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: