Car ADAS Aims for Precise Calibration

Jason Stahl talks to Car ADAS CEO Greg Peeters about his mission to bring a safer and more efficient calibration process to the collision repair industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

In this episode of “Under the Radar”, Jason Stahl talks to Car ADAS CEO Greg Peeters about his mission to bring a safer and more efficient calibration process to the collision repair industry.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below:

VW/Audi Lane Departure Warning Camera Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses how to calibrate the lane departure warning camera on a VW/Audi vehicle.

IIHS: Consumers Having Issues with ADAS After Repairs

A new IIHS survey indicates that among consumers who reported that at least one ADAS system had been repaired for any reason, about half said they had issues with the features after the job was completed.

VW/Audi Surround View Camera Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses how to calibrate the surround view system on a VW/Audi vehicle.

Vehicle ADAS: I Dumped My Old Car for a Computer

It was surprisingly not too hard to say goodbye to my old jalopy.

By Jason Stahl