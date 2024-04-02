ADAS Solutions USA: Calibration, Diagnostics & Programming

Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
In this episode of “Under the Radar”, Jason Stahl talks with Frank Phillips, vice president of strategy for ADAS Solutions USA, on ADAS Solutions USA’s goal and vision, and the major hurdles collision repair facilities face with ADAS repairs. This episode is sponsored by asTech, driven by Repairify.
In this episode of "Under the Radar", Jason Stahl talks with Nick Dominato of Autobolt on whether the liability factor in ADAS calibrations is overblown and whether using aftermarket glass versus OEM truly can cause a calibration failure.