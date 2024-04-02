 ADAS Solutions USA: Calibration, Diagnostics & Programming

ADAS Solutions USA: Calibration, Diagnostics & Programming

Jason Stahl talks with Frank Phillips of ADAS Solutions USA on collision repairers' difficulties addressing ADAS repairs.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Published:

In this episode of “Under the Radar”, Jason Stahl talks with Frank Phillips, vice president of strategy for ADAS Solutions USA, on ADAS Solutions USA’s goal and vision, and the major hurdles collision repair facilities face with ADAS repairs. This episode is sponsored by asTech, driven by Repairify.

Under the Radar Podcast Series

Is the Liability in ADAS Calibrations Overblown?

Jason Stahl talks with Nick Dominato of Autobolt on whether the liability factor in ADAS calibrations is overblown and OE vs. aftermarket glass.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Published:

In this episode of "Under the Radar", Jason Stahl talks with Nick Dominato of Autobolt on whether the liability factor in ADAS calibrations is overblown and whether using aftermarket glass versus OEM truly can cause a calibration failure.

I-CAR Talks Scanning/Calibration Training

Jason Stahl talks to I-CAR’s Scott Kaboos and Jeff Poole about their scanning and calibration training courses.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Car ADAS Aims for Precise Calibration

Jason Stahl talks to Car ADAS CEO Greg Peeters about his mission to bring a safer and more efficient calibration process to the collision repair industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Tips for Starting a Vehicle Calibration Center

Jason Stahl talks to Frank Terlep about the incredible business opportunity calibration has brought to the collision repair industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Welcome to the New “Under the Radar” ADAS Podcast!

Jason Stahl talks to Chris Gutierrez, vice president of technology and innovation for Protech Automotive Solutions, about how shops are handling ADAS repairs.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

TEXA Releases IDC5 CAR 76.5.0 Software Update

IDC5 CAR 76.5.0 includes the update of 37 makes, including electric and hybrid vehicles.

By Jason Stahl
Autel’s ADAS Bay Max Vehicle Lift

Discover the revolutionary Autel ADAS Bay Max vehicle lift at the Autel Research and Testing facility in New York.

By Jason Stahl
New Study Shows Fear of Self-Driving Cars Persists

Recent incidents involving autonomous vehicles strike safety concerns among the public.

By Jason Stahl
Auggie Calibrations Meet EURO NCAP Standards

AirPro Diagnostics announced that the Auggie mobile static calibration device has now met the EURO NCAP safety standard.

By Jason Stahl