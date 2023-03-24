I-CAR Talks Scanning/Calibration Training

In this episode of “Under the Radar”, Jason Stahl talks with Scott Kaboos and Jeff Poole of I-CAR on how I-CAR is meeting the collision repair industry’s ADAS, scanning and calibration training needs.
To listen to the audio-only version, see below:
Fix Auto USA participated in a UTI career fair in Long Beach, Calif., with the Southern California I-CAR Committee and CREF.
Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses how to calibrate the blind spot monitoring system on a 2020 Mazda 6 Grand Touring.
I-CAR has earned a 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, which recognizes and celebrates organizations across the country that have built exceptional, people-centric workplace cultures.
The NABC, Allstate, Maaco and Meineke presented a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Phoenix, Ariz., mother as part of the Recycled Rides program.