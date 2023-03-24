 I-CAR Talks Scanning/Calibration Training

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Under the Radar Podcast Series

I-CAR Talks Scanning/Calibration Training

Jason Stahl talks to I-CAR's Scott Kaboos and Jeff Poole about their scanning and calibration training courses.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

In this episode of “Under the Radar”, Jason Stahl talks with Scott Kaboos and Jeff Poole of I-CAR on how I-CAR is meeting the collision repair industry’s ADAS, scanning and calibration training needs.

Related Articles

To listen to the audio-only version, see below:

Sorry, no posts matched your criteria.

Other Posts

Fix Auto USA Participates in Career Fair

Fix Auto USA participated in a UTI career fair in Long Beach, Calif., with the Southern California I-CAR Committee and CREF.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Mazda Blind Spot Monitoring System Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses how to calibrate the blind spot monitoring system on a 2020 Mazda 6 Grand Touring.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
I-CAR Achieves National Recognition as Top Workplace

I-CAR has earned a 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, which recognizes and celebrates organizations across the country that have built exceptional, people-centric workplace cultures.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Gifts Recycled Ride to Deserving Phoenix Mom

The NABC, Allstate, Maaco and Meineke presented a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Phoenix, Ariz., mother as part of the Recycled Rides program.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers