 I-CAR Recognizes Industry Excellence with Chairman’s Awards Presentation

Collision repair leaders Lou DiLisio, Nick Notte, Tim O’Day and Ford Motor Company honored for outstanding contributions.

Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

I-CAR announced that it honored four industry leaders for their remarkable achievements and contributions to I-CAR’s vision during the organization’s recent 45th anniversary celebration at the I-CAR National Meeting, an event that served to recognize and bring together I-CAR volunteers, instructors and assessors. Also, 20 of I-CAR’s 57 Sustaining Partners participated in the weekend’s activities.

I-CAR Chairman’s Award pays tribute to an individual or organization whose contributions to I-CAR’s mission have been significant or extraordinary. The Chairman’s Award recipient is selected by the executive committee of the I-CAR board of directors. The award was presented to the following industry leaders:

  • Lou DiLisio, president at Automotive Industry Consulting, Inc.
  • Nick Notte, former I-CAR vice president of Sales & Marketing 
  • Tim O’Day, president & CEO, Boyd Group Services, Inc. 
  • Ford Motor Company

Lou DiLisio has a long history of leadership, including owning a collision repair center, a deep involvement in industry organizations and associations, and chairing industry conferences. He eventually transitioned into consulting in the 1980s and continues to provide valuable services, including working with I-CAR. DiLisio’s contributions to the collision repair industry have been recognized through numerous awards, including the Collision Industry Hall of Eagles and the SCRS Lifetime Achievement Award. 

“His enduring dedication and expertise make him a beacon of leadership and innovation at I-CAR, and in the collision repair industry,” said Jim Guthrie, board chair for I-CAR “His extensive involvement in industry committees and organizations underscores his commitment to advancing the field.”

Nick Notte has over 30 years of experience across the collision repair industry and has served on multiple boards, including the National Auto Body Council and I-CAR’s board, where he served as board chair. Before retiring in 2023, Notte was also the vice president of Sales and Marketing at I-CAR for nine years, where he oversaw crucial business development and industry relations efforts.

“Many of you here today had the privilege of working alongside him, witnessing his sincerity for the work we’re doing,” said Guthrie. “His professionalism, candor and down-to-earth character enabled him to connect with all corners of the organization and the industry as a whole. His illustrious career is marked by unwavering dedication to advancing the industry and fostering growth across various sectors.”

Tim O’Day, who currently serves as CEO and president of Boyd Group Services, began his journey in the collision repair industry in 1998. He joined Gerber Collision & Glass from Midas, where he was vice president of their Western Division. O’Day then assumed the role of chief operating officer for Boyd’s U.S. Operations before he was elevated to his current position in January 2020. He also served the industry through his participation on industry boards, serving on the I-CAR board where he was chair for three years and earlier on the Collision Repair Education Foundation board.

“He is a true champion of I-CAR, across the industry, in his business and as a past highly engaged board member,” Guthrie said. “Tonight, we celebrate his outstanding achievements and unwavering commitment to ensure the safety of drivers and their passengers on the road.”

Ford Motor Company is the first organization to receive the Chairman’s Award in recognition of their commitment to excellence and progressive collaboration with I-CAR. As the first OEM to join I-CAR’s Sustaining Partner program when the program launched in 2018, Ford holds a distinct position in I-CAR’s 45-year history of serving the industry. Ford’s dedication to professional development exhibits the effectiveness of an I-CAR and OEM partnership designed to advance education within a repair network via customized solutions. Through this integrated partnership, I-CAR now offers multiple Ford vehicle-specific courses covering advanced materials, technologies and repair methods, all available at I-CAR.com/Ford.

“Ford Motor Company has demonstrated its unwavering support for ongoing training, ensuring that automotive professionals are equipped with the knowledge, skills and information needed to meet the evolving challenges of repairing their vehicles to the highest standards,” said Guthrie, who presented the award to Chris Wallace, collision & global brand protection manager at Ford Motor Company. “Together, we are driving industry-wide initiatives aimed at enhancing safety, quality and sustainability in auto repair, while also addressing talent attraction.”

For more information on I-CAR, visit I-CAR.com

