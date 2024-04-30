AkzoNobel Announces New Business Development Manager

AkzoNobel announced that Brian Martin has joined its Automotive & Specialty Coatings division as business development manager for North America. Martin reports directly to Dan Carranza, sales director, Automotive & Specialty Coatings — USA and Mexico.

“AkzoNobel is committed to attracting top talent, and we are thrilled to have Brian on board,” said Carranza. “Brian’s depth of experience and knowledge in the industry will add a tremendous amount of value to our business.”

OEM procedures are critical as vehicles become more technologically complex. In his new role, Carranza will be instrumental in the continuing development of dealership collision programs and will be the AkzoNobel brand ambassador with all OEMs to capture OEM collision repair procedures and communicate with clients.

Carranza has over 20 years of experience in the collision repair industry. His expertise has been highlighted in various collision industry publications on topics including repair planning, paint and material inventory systems, and production processes.