 Lee's Auto Body: Established in 1916

Lee's Auto Body was established in 1916 in Long Island City, N.Y., by Lee Heimuller, a blacksmith.

Jason Stahl
Lee’s Auto Body was established in 1916 in Long Island City, N.Y., by Lee Heimuller, a blacksmith who saw the need
for a repair shop to service the many automobiles that were just starting to become common on American streets. During the 1930s, Heimuller moved Lee’s Auto Body to East Islip, and his son, Herman, continued on the family’s tradition. Today, Gary Teich serves as the company president, committed to offering the finest service and
products to the East Islip area and beyond.

Does your shop have a similar history? We want to hear from you! BodyShop Business will be compiling the exclusive list of the most experienced collision centers by virtue of their years established in the trade. Body shops wishing to be included in the BodyShop Business 500 may apply to be on the list at bodyshop500.com. It’s simple and will involve uploading an image of any document, old photo or business card that states the year you were established under the original owner.

The BodyShop Business 500 will be honored at WreckWeek June 20-22 in Dallas/Ft. Worth, featuring ShopXpo, the DRIVE Expo Conference and TowXpo.

Don’t wait, apply now!

