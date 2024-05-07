 NHTSA Issues Finalized Rule on Automatic Emergency Braking

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

NHTSA Issues Finalized Rule on Automatic Emergency Braking

The rule makes automatic emergency braking and pedestrian AEB standard on all passenger cars and light trucks weighing up to 10,000 lbs. by September 2029.  

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has finalized a Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard, FMVSS127, that makes automatic emergency braking (AEB), including pedestrian AEB, standard on all passenger cars and light trucks weighing up to 10,000 lbs. by September 2029.  

Related Articles

“The new standard requires all cars be able to stop and avoid contact with a vehicle in front of them up to 62 miles per hour and that the systems must detect pedestrians in both daylight and darkness,” NHTSA states. “In addition, the standard requires that the system apply the brakes automatically up to 90 mph when a collision with a lead vehicle is imminent, and up to 45 mph when a pedestrian is detected.” 

Under the rule, vehicles will be required to have an AEB system that applies the brakes automatically at any forward speed greater than 6.2 mph when a collision with a lead vehicle or a pedestrian is imminent.

SEMA provided extensive comments to NHTSA in response to the agency’s proposed rulemaking in August 2023. The finalized rule includes a SEMA-specific section focused on aftermarket modifications and references SEMA members (alterers) and repair businesses.  

Although the final rulemaking focuses on vehicle manufacturers, NHTSA concluded that alterers and repair businesses are obligated to prevent a noncompliance with FMVSS 127 created by this final rule. The rule provides some flexibility in terms of compliance for law enforcement vehicles.

Other significant elements of the new federal safety standard for AEB include:

  • Deactivation of AEB will not be permitted, except in very limited law enforcement circumstances. 
  • Adoption of the full collision avoidance (e.g. no contact), which requires the subject vehicles to not make contact with the lead vehicle in all AEB performance tests listed in the regulation.

The final rule did not adopt SEMA’s recommendation that the rule should require automakers to share specific information, such as diagnostic codes, with consumers. 

SEMA Garage and Government Affairs staff are reviewing the final rule to better understand how it will impact SEMA members. Once that review is complete, SEMA will be in contact with its membership to explain the details of the rule and the impact it will have on their businesses.

In the meantime, those who may be affected by this ruling or have questions may contact [email protected].

A link to the NHTSA announcement and full rule can be found here.

National Traffic Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy praised the ruling earlier as a “critical moment in highway safety.”

You May Also Like

News

People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Repairify Appoints New VP of General Automotive Repair Markets

Industry veteran Ben Johnson will lead asTech Mechanical's business development and product management teams.

Read more here.

AkzoNobel Announces New Business Development Manager

Brian Martin has joined AkzoNobel's Automotive & Specialty Coatings division as business development manager for North America.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of April 29.

By Jason Stahl
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of April 29.

By Jason Stahl
WIN Announces New 2024-25 Board Leadership

The Women’s Industry Network executive board executes on WIN’s vision and mission for women serving in the collision repair industry.

By Jason Stahl
CIECA to Hold Webinar on Artificial Intelligence

The webinar, “The Fundamentals of Generative AI, Large Language Models and Implications for the Collision Industry,” will be held on Thursday, May 30 at 2 p.m. EST.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Guess the Car and Win $50!

Give us your answer for this month’s Guess the Car and you might win $50!

By Jason Stahl
Lawson Products Acquires S&S Automotive

Like Lawson’s Kent Automotive business, S&S Automotive is an industry-leading distributor in the automotive dealership market.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Expands to Great Falls, Montana

Crash Champions has announced the successful acquisition of Mitchells’ Crash Repair, Flawless Auto Body and 3 Way Auto Body.

By Jason Stahl
Car ADAS Solutions Announces New Licensee in California

Car ADAS Solutions has announced ADAS Vision as a new licensee in Imperial, Calif.

By Jason Stahl