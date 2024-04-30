2024 SEMA Show Registration Now Open

Registration for the 2024 SEMA Show is now open. Taking place Nov. 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the 2024 SEMA Show will reveal the future of the aftermarket as attendees connect with thousands of leading manufacturers showcasing the latest products, trends and technology in the industry.

Representatives from more than 2,000 companies prepare to select their exhibit space during priority space selection April 29-May 15. The weeks-long selection process will lay the foundation for this year’s floor plan, which will encompass millions of square feet of displays throughout the entire Las Vegas Convention Center and surrounding parking lots.

“The SEMA Show is always a reflection of the marketplace we serve,” said Tom Gattuso, vice president of events for SEMA. “The strong enthusiasm already being shown for the 2024 show is a great illustration of the industry’s relentless drive to innovate. Our goal is to amplify this energy by creating a platform for attendees to connect with industry leaders, network with thousands of qualified professionals, and take their business and career to the next level.”

In addition to seeing the latest trends and technology on the show floor, the 2024 SEMA Show will feature the world’s largest display of new automotive aftermarket products at the New Products Showcase, the latest builds, new areas dedicated to the future of EV and propulsion, and education tracks and seminars that give attendees a best-in-class professional development experience.

“The SEMA Show campus will look a little different this year as the Las Vegas Convention Center’s $600 million renovation project is underway, but we have worked closely with LVCC management to have the full facility available come Show time,” said Andy Tompkins, trade show director for SEMA. “Every hall will be filled with the best brands in the business, giving attendees an unmatched event experience with access to industry leaders and innovators and insight into new automotive technology and products. Show goers will also enjoy an expanded LVCC Loop, with new service to the Encore, Wynn and Westgate, making it easier to access the SEMA Show from several major hotels.”

For more information on the SEMA Show, visit semashow.com.