Victory Automotive Group Acquires Two Ohio Dealerships

Blair Sharpe, director of the North Central Region for the Tim Lamb Group, the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America, has brokered the sale of both the C&C Toyota and C&C Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealerships owned by Jim Cobb to Michigan-based Victory Automotive Group.

In addition to the two dealerships, Victory Automotive purchased the C&C Car Wash and Service Center in Parkersburg, W.V.

Sharpe, who has worked with the Tim Lamb Group for over four years, helped facilitate the deal which closed on Thursday, June 15, 2023. The dealerships are now known as Victory Toyota Marietta and Victory Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Marietta and are located in Marietta, Ohio.

The 49,924-square-foot building space houses both the Toyota and Chrysler dealerships and is positioned on 7.15 acres of land. The space includes 12,480 square feet of office/showroom space between the two dealerships as well as a collision center and body shop, detail shop and quick lube shop. Additionally, Victory Automotive acquired the car wash and service center located offsite approximately 11 miles away in Parkersburg, W.V. Both Victory Toyota and Chrysler of Marietta offer a wide selection of new, used and certified pre-owned vehicles. All employees were invited back to stay including Jason Cobb, who will be staying on as general manager for both locations.

“In the few short months it took to close on this property, Blair was able to help Jason and I understand the process from start to finish,” said Jim Cobb, owner of C&C Toyota and Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. “Everything progressed swiftly and efficiently. He was up front, honest and understanding with our needs when it came to finding a buyer that would be the right fit for our property.”

Added Sharpe, “I’ve worked in the automotive industry for over 30 years, holding many roles from a salesperson to co-owner and partner to regional VP. My knowledge base in financial analysis and operations along with understanding the family business dynamics of the automotive industry have benefited the relationships that I’m creating with automotive dealers and sellers. With this sale, I was able to provide not only guidance to Jim and Jason Cobb through the complexity of the transaction, but reassurance to them as I helped to facilitate this deal with Victory Automotive.”

Victory Automotive Group is a family-owned company headquartered in Canton, Mich., that was started over 25 years ago by Jeffrey Cappo. Cappo now works alongside his sons Eric and Michael who are involved in the daily operations of the 52-plus locations in 10 states including Ohio, Michigan, California and Tennessee. Victory Automotive represents 14 of the best automotive brands including Toyota with nine locations and six Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram locations, with Victory Marietta being their first Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram location in Ohio.

In most recent years, the Toyota brand has become one of the most sought-after franchises in the industry, ranking first in Interbrand’s 2022 most valuable automotive brands. Victory Toyota Marietta is the eighth Toyota dealership that the Tim Lamb Group has brokered in the past year.

