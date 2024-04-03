Northeast Houston Independent Body Shop Transitions to ProColor Collision

Autos R Us, a woman- and minority-owned independent auto body repair shop in northeast Houston, now serves commercial and independent customers as ProColor Collision Houston NE.

For 34 years, Erma Palmer has owned and operated this business. As the demand for skilled auto repair and collision services continues to rise, Palmer recognized the opportunity to expand her reach, improve her operational efficiencies and provide exceptional service to every customer.

ProColor Collision Houston NE recently completed shop and front office renovations, offering customers a comfortable lobby with snacks, beverages, Wi-Fi and more.

“I pride myself in making bold decisions to advance my career and business,” said Palmer. “After I spent 20 years with a law firm, my husband Jerry and I decided it was time for him to move from working at auto body shops to us having one of our own. After three decades in business, many people would coast, but not us. We knew we could do more and explored how to reach our full potential. ProColor Collision was the obvious choice. The training, proven resources and personal support provided by ProColor Collision are unmatched, and we couldn’t be happier about our decision and the potential our business now has.”

Added Scott Bridges, senior vice president of FIX Network USA, ProColor Collision, “We are happy that ProColor Collision’s proven strategy and dedicated support team speaks to successful independent shop owners like Erma. We are confident that combining our business tools and their focus on growth and success positions ProColor Collision Houston NE for another 34 or more years of success.”

For more information, visit procolor.com.