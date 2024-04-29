 ProColor Collision Network Expands in California

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

ProColor Collision Network Expands in California

ProColor Collision Baldwin Park is owned by Ruben Jandres, who has more than 10 years of experience in collision and nearly 20 years in automotive.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

ProColor Collision continues its rapid growth in California with its newest location in Baldwin Park. Formerly known as CCLA Motors Inc. Collision Center, ProColor Collision Baldwin Park is owned and operated by Ruben Jandres, who has more than 10 years of collision industry experience and nearly 20 years in the automotive industry.

Related Articles

ProColor Collision Baldwin Park showcases Jandres’s commitment to providing superior collision repair services and exceptional customer service. His skilled team and regular investment in leading-edge technology, including the Spanesi Touch 3-D measuring system and the latest Hunter HawkEye Elite alignment machine with ADAS calibration capabilities, position him to grow and strengthen his business.   

“ProColor Collision is focused on helping entrepreneurs with a vision for growth realize their dreams,” said Jandres. “As an independent shop, it’s hard to learn and implement all that needs to be done in the front and back of the shop. As part of the ProColor Collision network, we get more information, support, training and access to more resources than we could get on our own. Now that we’re a ProColor Collision shop, we have additional advantages to deliver quality results to our customers and help us grow.”

ProColor Collision Baldwin Park is actively involved with Operation Restoring Veteran Hope, donating shop team time and a portion of the facility for veterans to store and work on vehicles, teaching them a skill and giving them something positive to focus on.  

“We are regularly contacted by independent body shop owners who want to learn more about what ProColor Collision can offer them,” said Scott Bridges, senior vice president of Fix Network USA, ProColor Collision. “Adding someone driven to grow their business and dedicated to supporting their community, like Ruben, is an easy and obvious decision. We welcome Ruben and his team to ProColor Collision and look forward to being part of his ongoing success.”

For more information about ProColor Collision, click here.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Classic Collision Adds New Location in Washington State

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Blue Sky Auto Body in Tacoma, Wash.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Blue Sky Auto Body in Tacoma, Wash. This location will undergo a complete renovation to enhance the overall customer experience before re-opening as Classic Collision Tacoma Way. This includes upgrading the interior design, modernizing the facilities and implementing new technology to streamline operations.

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
Driven Brands Named Cystic Fibrosis National Corporate Champion

The Driven Brands Collision group was honored at the recent Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Volunteer Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C. 

By Jason Stahl
TPG Agrees to Acquire Classic Collision

TPG Capital, the U.S. and European private equity platform of TPG, will acquire the business from New Mountain Capital.

By Jason Stahl
Chicagoland CARSTAR Continues Support of Lincoln Tech

Chicagoland CARSTAR sponsored an educational booth at the Lincoln Tech Spring Career Fair for the ninth consecutive year.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Acquires Buddy Foster Collision, Expands Tampa Market

Crash Champions has announced the expansion of its Tampa service with the acquisition of Buddy Foster Collision and Towing in Zephyrhills, Fla.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of April 8.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Acquires Oregon MSO Premier Auto Body

Crash Champions has acquired Oregon-based Premier Auto Body and its three locations. 

By Meagan Kusek
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of April 1.

By Jason Stahl
Northeast Houston Independent Body Shop Transitions to ProColor Collision

Autos R Us, a woman- and minority-owned independent auto body repair shop in northeast Houston, has become ProColor Collision Houston NE.

By Jason Stahl