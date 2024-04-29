ProColor Collision Network Expands in California

ProColor Collision continues its rapid growth in California with its newest location in Baldwin Park. Formerly known as CCLA Motors Inc. Collision Center, ProColor Collision Baldwin Park is owned and operated by Ruben Jandres, who has more than 10 years of collision industry experience and nearly 20 years in the automotive industry.

ProColor Collision Baldwin Park showcases Jandres’s commitment to providing superior collision repair services and exceptional customer service. His skilled team and regular investment in leading-edge technology, including the Spanesi Touch 3-D measuring system and the latest Hunter HawkEye Elite alignment machine with ADAS calibration capabilities, position him to grow and strengthen his business.

“ProColor Collision is focused on helping entrepreneurs with a vision for growth realize their dreams,” said Jandres. “As an independent shop, it’s hard to learn and implement all that needs to be done in the front and back of the shop. As part of the ProColor Collision network, we get more information, support, training and access to more resources than we could get on our own. Now that we’re a ProColor Collision shop, we have additional advantages to deliver quality results to our customers and help us grow.”

ProColor Collision Baldwin Park is actively involved with Operation Restoring Veteran Hope, donating shop team time and a portion of the facility for veterans to store and work on vehicles, teaching them a skill and giving them something positive to focus on.

“We are regularly contacted by independent body shop owners who want to learn more about what ProColor Collision can offer them,” said Scott Bridges, senior vice president of Fix Network USA, ProColor Collision. “Adding someone driven to grow their business and dedicated to supporting their community, like Ruben, is an easy and obvious decision. We welcome Ruben and his team to ProColor Collision and look forward to being part of his ongoing success.”

