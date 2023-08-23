 Wesco Group Acquires Sav On Supplies

Consolidators

Wesco Group Acquires Sav On Supplies

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Wesco Group, a leading paint, body and equipment distributor in the U.S. and Canada, announced that Sav On Supplies has joined the Wesco team.

Sav On Supplies has been servicing the greater Los Angeles market for the past 23 years. The owner, Jorge Mendoza, came from humble beginnings and founded the company in 2000. Over time, the company grew from a single location store to seven locations today.

“We welcome Sav On Supplies to the team,” said Lloyd White, CEO of Wesco Group. “This expands our footprint in Southern California to the greater Los Angeles market, and we are excited to team up to service customers and continue our growth initiatives in California.”

The combined Wesco Group, which includes Wesco, Color Compass and Kemperle, makes it one of the largest privately-held PBE distributors in North America servicing customers from more than 143 stores, 15 distribution centers, 14 equipment divisions and 11 training centers.

