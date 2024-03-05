Speakers Announced for 2024 HD Repair Forum

The HD Repair Forum has announced the speakers for the sixth installment of the event taking place April 24-25 at the Hyatt Regency Frisco-Dallas in Frisco, Texas. The speakers will be from Peterbilt, MHC Kenworth, Rivian and the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA).

“Participation from the manufacturers continues to be one of the most important components of the HD Repair Forum,” said Brian Nessen, president of the HD Repair Forum. “Our attendees need more interaction with commercial,

recreational and emergency vehicle manufacturers in order to prepare for the latest technology, whether they are

repairers, insurance providers or suppliers to the industry.”

Day two of the program will feature Stephen Boyd, deputy at OSHA, who will share insights on industry-related rules,

regulations and best practices. David Willett of Spark Underwriters will also take the stage Thursday and will address

workman’s compensation and the rising cost of business insurance. Collision repairers can expect actionable information that may help lower costs and improve their businesses.

As in past years, the HD Repair Forum’s conference agenda and speaker lineup will be a direct result of the input provided by the organization’s advisory board.

“This is the only event solely dedicated to the needs of my business and the heavy- & medium-duty collision repair

industry,” said Jamie Cole, advisory board member and president of Ace Truck Body & Trailer Repair. “This is a can’t-miss event for the leaders in the industry whether you are a collision repairer, insurer, truck manufacturer or vendor supporting the industry.”

The complete agenda, including educational breakout sessions, can be found here.

Registration to the event includes access to all sessions, speakers, meals, discounted hotel rates and an industry exclusive reception. To register, visit hdrepairforum.com/register.