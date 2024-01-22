Bodywork Bowl Competition Returns for AASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST Show

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that the fun and friendly Bodywork Bowl Collision Repair Skills Competition will return to the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show March 15-17 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J., allowing technicians to show off their skills for a chance to win amazing prizes.

Last year’s inaugural Bodywork Bowl was such a huge success that it was a no-brainer to bring it back for NORTHEAST 2024. The debut competition drew more than 60 auto body professionals to the NORTHEAST Show floor to test their skills in the areas of estimating, welding and painting. Winners took home cash and/or prizes for first, second and third place in each category. This year, each first place winner will take home $500 in cash plus other prizes.

The Bodywork Bowl will once again be coordinated by Jill Tuggle, executive director of the Auto Body Association of Texas (ABAT), whose Texas Auto Body Trade Show Big Shots Competition was the inspiration for NORTHEAST’s contest.

“I am so excited that we are bringing the Bodywork Bowl back to the NORTHEAST Show,” said Tuggle. “Last year, contestants brought their ‘A’ game and took home some amazing prizes. This year, the competition will be thrilling for both competitors and spectators, who will have 360-degree views of the welding, estimating and virtual painting arenas. I’m so honored to be a part of such a cool event at the biggest regional trade show in the country.”

Sign up for the Bodywork Bowl begins in February at aaspnjnortheast.com. Attendees can also register now for their badge to secure free admission to the show by visiting aaspnjnortheast.com.

For more information on AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org.