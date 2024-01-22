 Bodywork Bowl Competition Returns for AASP/NJ's NORTHEAST Show

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Events

Bodywork Bowl Competition Returns for AASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST Show

The competition allows technicians to show off their skills for a chance to win amazing prizes.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that the fun and friendly Bodywork Bowl Collision Repair Skills Competition will return to the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show March 15-17 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J., allowing technicians to show off their skills for a chance to win amazing prizes.

Related Articles

Last year’s inaugural Bodywork Bowl was such a huge success that it was a no-brainer to bring it back for NORTHEAST 2024. The debut competition drew more than 60 auto body professionals to the NORTHEAST Show floor to test their skills in the areas of estimating, welding and painting. Winners took home cash and/or prizes for first, second and third place in each category. This year, each first place winner will take home $500 in cash plus other prizes.

The Bodywork Bowl will once again be coordinated by Jill Tuggle, executive director of the Auto Body Association of Texas (ABAT), whose Texas Auto Body Trade Show Big Shots Competition was the inspiration for NORTHEAST’s contest. 

“I am so excited that we are bringing the Bodywork Bowl back to the NORTHEAST Show,” said Tuggle. “Last year, contestants brought their ‘A’ game and took home some amazing prizes. This year, the competition will be thrilling for both competitors and spectators, who will have 360-degree views of the welding, estimating and virtual painting arenas. I’m so honored to be a part of such a cool event at the biggest regional trade show in the country.”

Sign up for the Bodywork Bowl begins in February at aaspnjnortheast.com. Attendees can also register now for their badge to secure free admission to the show by visiting aaspnjnortheast.com

For more information on AASP/NJ, visit aaspnj.org

You May Also Like

Events

Southeast Collision Conference Announces 2024 Date, Location

The 3rd annual Southeast Collision Conference will be held May 16-18, 2024 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Carolinas Collision Association (CCA) and the Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA) have announced that the 3rd annual Southeast Collision Conference (SCC) will be held May 16-18, 2024 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, N.C.

SCC will continue to be a premier trade show and education opportunity, and will feature elevated experiences for both attendees and vendors alike. As with last year, there will be national-level contributors taking part in the events. The conference is intended to move annually between the two regions to serve as many shops as possible, year over year.

Read Full Article

More Events Posts
Margaret Hoover to Moderate SEMA Panel on Alternative Fuels

Hoover is a political analyst, CNN contributor and host of the PBS program, “Firing Line with Margaret Hoover”.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Racing Legend Willy T. Ribbs to Share Story at SEMA Show

Legendary African American racecar driver Willy T. Ribbs will share his story of overcoming adversity during a special Fireside Chat at the 2023 SEMA Show.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SCRS OEM Summit III to Cover Calibration Solutions

“Research and Validation of Calibration Solutions” will take place Thursday, Nov. 2 at the SEMA Show.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Show to Showcase Strength of Automotive Aftermarket

The 2023 SEMA Show is forecasted to return to historic levels when it comes to the Las Vegas Convention Center Oct. 31-Nov. 3.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Red Carpet Awards Set for Tuesday Night at SEMA Show

The Red Carpet Awards event features the most prestigious awards and recognitions in the collision industry from notable industry organizations.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Oklahoma Auto Body Association to Host Trade Show

The Oklahoma Auto Body Association will be hosting a trade show and education forum Feb. 2-3, 2024 at the Cox Business Center in Tulsa, Okla. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
OEM Summit Session II to Focus on North American Material Outlook

Ducker Carlisle will outline research on the expected metallic and non-metallic material strategies that collision repair facilities will encounter.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Single-Day SEMA Fest Tickets Now Available

The inaugural festival celebrating motorsports, music and car culture will be held Nov. 3-4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers