 NABC to Host Three Golf Fundraisers in 2024

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

NABC to Host Three Golf Fundraisers in 2024

The NABC Changing and Saving Lives golf fundraisers provide an opportunity to join industry colleagues and customers for great golf and support the NABC.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced it will be hosting three golf fundraising events in 2024 through the new Changing and Saving Lives Foundation, making sponsorship and golf donations tax-deductible for companies and participants. It also will continue to offer the popular full-season sponsorship program, making it more affordable and more efficient to be a partner in the NABC golf events.

Related Articles

The NABC Changing and Saving Lives golf fundraisers provide an opportunity to join industry colleagues and customers for great golf and support the NABC. There is also the opportunity to win bragging rights on the course, great raffle prizes and auction items. Through the foundation, proceeds will benefit families in need, military members, veterans and first responders, and help fulfill the mission of harnessing the power of the collective membership of the collision repair industry to positively impact communities across the country.

The season kicks off Jan. 16, 2024 with the return to the desert at a new course — the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort. The annual NABC Day will include the NABC Changing and Saving Lives golf fundraiser presented by Hertz, a NABC Recycled Rides presentation prior to the shotgun start and the NABC Day “thank you” reception for the collision repair industry. The event helps support hundreds of Recycled Rides car presentations to those in need, F.R.E.E. education programs for first responders, as well as community impact programs.

“We’re so excited to kick off 2024 with our new Changing and Saving Lives Foundation and a lineup of tremendous golf events at top courses in Palm Springs, Dallas and St. Louis,” said Scott Sampley, chairman of the board for the NABC. “Our new host, the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort, will re-energize our NABC Day event, and our new foundation will provide additional benefits to companies and industry members who want to join us for a day of golf, a NABC Recycled Rides presentation and our annual NABC member reception.”

The schedule for the fundraiser in Palm Springs, Calif., on Jan. 16, 2024 is:

  • 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m. – registration                           
  • 8 a.m. – breakfast and 19th hole experience
  • 8:45 a.m. – NABC Recycled Rides presentation
  • 10 a.m. – shotgun start
  • 3 p.m. – NABC Day reception and awards ceremony

To register for the Palm Springs fundraiser, click here.

Other NABC 2024 events include:

  • April 10, 2024 – NABC Lone Star Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraiser, Texas Star Golf Course, Dallas, Texas
  • Sept. 9, 2024 – NABC Boone Valley Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraiser, Boone Valley Golf Club, St. Louis, Mo.

For 2024, NABC is continuing the popular full-season sponsorship opportunities to make it easier and more affordable to sponsor all three NABC Changing and Saving Lives golf fundraisers, and all sponsorships are now tax-deductible. Companies can take advantage of having their company’s name recognized as a NABC Golf Fundraiser sponsor and Changing and Saving Lives Foundation donor. Benefits include having the company’s name displayed on signage and unique activation at the event in front of leaders in the industry and on the NABC website. All sponsorships include the opportunity to include samples, product offerings and giveaways in event participants’ swag bag. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, click here.

For more information, visit NationalautoBodyCouncil.org.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Classic Collision Opens Second Location in Vancouver

Classic Collision St. John is located in an up-and-coming industrial development section of Clark County and one mile north of Classic’s Vancouver location.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Classic Collision has announced the opening of a newly renovated facility in Vancouver, Wash.

Classic Collision St. John is located in an up-and-coming industrial development section of Clark County and one mile north of Classic's Vancouver location. This newly renovated building is Classic’s second Vancouver location.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Nov. 27.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Association News

The latest association news appearing on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Nov. 27.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
GUNIWHEEL Donates $20K to Operative Talent

Operative Talent is a car rebuild fundraising initiative with the goal of addressing the collision industry’s aging workforce.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

ASE Offers Webinar on Pre-Paint Operating Procedures

The free webinar, “Pre-Paint Operating Procedures for Increased Productivity”, will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Repairify, Autel Announce New Initiatives for 2024

In Q1 2024, Autel and Repairify will continue to enhance the value of their combined services for their users through various planned releases.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
GCIA December Meeting to Feature Mike Anderson

Anderson will give a talk titled “Be Extraordinary” at the Georgia Collision Industry Association meeting on Dec. 13.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Central PA I-CAR Holding Bingo Fundraiser

The fundraiser, which will be held Jan. 20, 2024 from 1-5 p.m., will benefit Central Pennsylvania area collision programs.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers