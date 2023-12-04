NABC to Host Three Golf Fundraisers in 2024

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced it will be hosting three golf fundraising events in 2024 through the new Changing and Saving Lives Foundation, making sponsorship and golf donations tax-deductible for companies and participants. It also will continue to offer the popular full-season sponsorship program, making it more affordable and more efficient to be a partner in the NABC golf events.

The NABC Changing and Saving Lives golf fundraisers provide an opportunity to join industry colleagues and customers for great golf and support the NABC. There is also the opportunity to win bragging rights on the course, great raffle prizes and auction items. Through the foundation, proceeds will benefit families in need, military members, veterans and first responders, and help fulfill the mission of harnessing the power of the collective membership of the collision repair industry to positively impact communities across the country.

The season kicks off Jan. 16, 2024 with the return to the desert at a new course — the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort. The annual NABC Day will include the NABC Changing and Saving Lives golf fundraiser presented by Hertz, a NABC Recycled Rides presentation prior to the shotgun start and the NABC Day “thank you” reception for the collision repair industry. The event helps support hundreds of Recycled Rides car presentations to those in need, F.R.E.E. education programs for first responders, as well as community impact programs.

“We’re so excited to kick off 2024 with our new Changing and Saving Lives Foundation and a lineup of tremendous golf events at top courses in Palm Springs, Dallas and St. Louis,” said Scott Sampley, chairman of the board for the NABC. “Our new host, the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort, will re-energize our NABC Day event, and our new foundation will provide additional benefits to companies and industry members who want to join us for a day of golf, a NABC Recycled Rides presentation and our annual NABC member reception.”

The schedule for the fundraiser in Palm Springs, Calif., on Jan. 16, 2024 is:

8 a.m.-9:30 a.m. – registration

8 a.m. – breakfast and 19th hole experience

8:45 a.m. – NABC Recycled Rides presentation

10 a.m. – shotgun start

3 p.m. – NABC Day reception and awards ceremony

To register for the Palm Springs fundraiser, click here.

Other NABC 2024 events include:

April 10, 2024 – NABC Lone Star Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraiser, Texas Star Golf Course, Dallas, Texas

Sept. 9, 2024 – NABC Boone Valley Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraiser, Boone Valley Golf Club, St. Louis, Mo.

For 2024, NABC is continuing the popular full-season sponsorship opportunities to make it easier and more affordable to sponsor all three NABC Changing and Saving Lives golf fundraisers, and all sponsorships are now tax-deductible. Companies can take advantage of having their company’s name recognized as a NABC Golf Fundraiser sponsor and Changing and Saving Lives Foundation donor. Benefits include having the company’s name displayed on signage and unique activation at the event in front of leaders in the industry and on the NABC website. All sponsorships include the opportunity to include samples, product offerings and giveaways in event participants’ swag bag. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, click here.

For more information, visit NationalautoBodyCouncil.org.