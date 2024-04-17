 NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Texas Veteran

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Texas Veteran

The NABC, GEICO and Caliber Collision recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving  Texas veteran.

Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl
Published:

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and Caliber Collision, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving  Texas veteran via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

The presentation took place at the Lone Star Changing and Saving Lives Golf Tournament at the Texas Star Golf Course. The 2018 Kia Soul was donated by GEICO, and the team at Caliber Collision Dallas fully refurbished the car.

Vehicle recipient Kijafa Adams uses her experience in the U. S. Army to empower her as the head of her family and as a volunteer for non-profit organizations like the one that nominated her, Grace After Fire.  Shehad no reliable transportation to get her and family members to critical medical appointments until now. The gifted vehicle will relieve much of the pressure on Adams to care for her family, while also living out her personal mission of serving others.

“I’m so ecstatic about my new car — it’s safe, efficient and spacious! It is a perfect fit for us,” said Adams. “It’s more than just a car; it’s our safety and comfort. Thank you again to everyone who played a key role and made this possible.”

Added Grace After Fire Interim Program Director Amelia Peacock, “Grace After Fire is honored by the opportunity to be able to work with the NABC Recycled Rides program, which creates major change and impact in our women veterans’ lives. I know the weight that has been lifted off Kijafa’s shoulders, simply by knowing that she has reliable transportation for herself and her family, and what she needs to be able to continue her service after the uniform in her community.”

Additional partners in the presentation included Cars for Charity; Advanced Remarketing Services; Copart; Protech Automotive Solutions; Caliber Auto Care; LKQ; Solution Works Paintless Dent Repair; and Enterprise.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.

