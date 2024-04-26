Top 5 Stories of the Week

Auto Insurance Fraud Works Both Ways

Unfortunately, for some insurers, fraud is becoming part of normal business practices.

Crash Champions Acquires Family Motors Auto Body in Bakersfield, Calif.

Crash Champions now operates more than 50 repair centers across Southern California and more than 630 locations across 37 states.

CCG Acquires Square One Systems, Coyote Vision Group

For over 40 years, Square One Systems has delivered effective solutions to collision repairers centered around analytics, collaboration and accountability.

Total Loss Consulting Launches Nationwide

TLC’s goal is to help consumers receive the correct value for their totaled vehicle.

Electric Vehicles and ADAS

Jason Stahl and Jason Wong discuss the similarities and differences in calibrating ADAS systems in EVs vs. ICE vehicles.

