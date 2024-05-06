 CIF Presents Check to Injured Collision Technician

CIF Presents Check to Injured Collision Technician

The Collision Industry Foundation recently presented a check for $10,845 to Gary Noble, a collision technician who was involved in a major car accident last November.

Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) recently presented a check for $10,845 to Gary Noble, a technician at Louisville Collision Center who suffered a catastrophic collision last November that required a lengthy hospitalization and rehabilitation. Six months later, he has yet to be able to return to work.

“I want to say thank you to everyone at CIF,” said Noble. “My wife and I are so grateful for the money that was raised. The funds will keep us from getting behind on our monthly bills, especially since we now have several medical bills also.”

Added Louisville Collision Center Owner Steve Olson, “CIF is an amazing program! Thank you very much for all your help. What a huge blessing for Gary.”

The CIF’s mission is to secure and distribute donations to individuals in the collision repair industry who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events.

The CIF is funded by many annual donors and by its annual fundraising event at the January Collision Industry Conference in Palm Springs, Calif. The foundation is managed by industry volunteers who donate their time to help get the funds to individuals in need. The organization’s biggest challenge is making more people aware of the benefits it offers.

“I wouldn’t wish my situation on anyone, but I hope that my experience will at least help raise awareness of the great work CIF does,” Noble said.

For more information on the CIF, visit collisionindustryfoundation.org.

