CIF Provides Assistance to Injured Collision Technician

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced it is holding a fundraiser for Gary Noble, a collision repair technician who works for Louisville Collision in Louisville, Ky., and suffered a major automobile accident last November and has been out of work for over 15 weeks now.

CIF is asking the entire collision repair industry to help with a “challenge grant.” Starting Feb. 29, the CIF will match industry donations to Noble dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000. This check will go to Noble to meet immediate needs. In order to provide him with more funding as soon as possible, CIF is ending the fundraising drive on March 8 and sending the additional funds out to him. To donate, click here.

The CIF’s mission is to secure and distribute donations to individuals in the collision industry who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events. The CIF is asking the collision repair industry to maximize the help it can provide to Gary Noble and also to keep the CIF in mind if there are others in the industry who has befallen a similar challenge to Noble’s.

For more information on the CIF, visit collisionindustryfoundation.org.