NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Three Georgia Families

The NABC, along with various insurance and repair partners, recently donated Recycled Rides to three deserving Georgia families.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO, Farmers, Allstate, Gerber Collision & Glass-Cartersville, Crash Champions-Marietta and Caliber Collision-Fayetteville, recently donated refurbished vehicles to two veterans and a single mother via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

The presentations took place at the I-CAR Charity Golf Tournament in Woodstock, Ga.

A refurbished 2019 Chevy Malibu went to Angela Dias, recipient of the U.S. Air Force Commendation Medal who served in operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Dias volunteers her services to help others, and she had been in need of transportation to be able to continue her passion of community service. She was nominated for the Recycled Rides program by the Warriors Soar organization.

A refurbished 2014 Honda CR-V went to Shantze Awosika, a decorated U.S. Marine Corps veteran. Awosika urgently needed this car to be able to get to work and appointments for her and her family.  My Veterans Place of Savannah nominated her for the donation.

A refurbished 2019 Kia Forte went to Kayla Patrick, who was nominated by Wellroot Family Services. The gift of reliable transportation will benefit Patrick by providing a reliable way to get to work, make it to her appointments, and get her and her family to school.

Additional partners in the presentation include LKQ; The Glass Man; Tires Plus; Advanced Remarketing Services; Cars for Charity; Copart; Enterprise; Protech; Caliber Auto Glass; INA Towing; Alan Cox Premier Auto Care; Longhouse Solutions; Keystone; Troncalli; Auto Zone; and Accurate Wheel Repair.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.

