 Car ADAS Solutions Announces New Licensee in California

Car ADAS Solutions has announced ADAS Vision as a new licensee in Imperial, Calif.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Published:

Car ADAS Solutions has announced ADAS Vision as a new licensee. Owned by Jered Tucker, the 3,200-square-foot facility is in Imperial, Calif.

Kevin Caruso, COO of Car ADAS Solutions, said that Tucker has been in the collision space for many years and is a pillar in his community.

“Jered prides himself on providing a quality repair and is known for this in the community they serve,” said Caruso. “He is excited to extend their outreach in the calibration space and ‘Make the world a safer place to drive.’”

Tucker grew up in the industry working with his dad, Jerry, at their body shop, Tucker Auto Body. Located in Brawley, Calif., the family business was founded in 1986 and primarily focused on towing. Jerry found that many people needed assistance after an accident, so they expanded the shop to include collision repair.

Jered purchased the business from his father in 2016 and now manages it with his wife, Jessica. The towing company, Tucker Auto Care and Tow, is a separate business.

Tucker said the company prides itself on fixing cars the right way so customers are safe. They do this by investing in advanced diagnostic equipment and making sure they thoroughly research and repair every vehicle according to OEM procedures.

“Our team has one goal in mind — to get cars back to their pre-loss condition in a reasonable amount of time,” he said. “We approach every repair as if the vehicle belonged to our own family.”

All technicians are trained to the highest standard, and the shop has been I-CAR Gold Class for the last three years.
 
Tucker said that one of their highest priorities is giving back to the community that helped build their business. They donate to sports teams, 4-H clubs and families in need.
 
With the changes taking place in vehicles, Tucker realized the potential liability when subletting calibrations. He reached out to Greg Peeters, CEO of Car ADAS Solutions, to learn more about opening his own calibration facility.
 
“It was exactly what I wanted due to their detailed reporting and documentation process,” he said.
 
Tucker was also impressed with Car ADAS Solutions’ management system. “The step-by-step process takes a lot of the guesswork out of doing a calibration the correct way.”

Tucker and his team opened their calibration facility, ADAS Vision, on Feb. 15 near the collision repair shop and towing business.
 
“I love the way that everything turned out,” he said. “The way they have you set up the building is very clean, organized and professional.”
 
Throughout the process, Tucker said he has been impressed with the support provided by Car ADAS Solutions, which included weekly meetings with team members.
 
“Car ADAS Solutions’ process takes you step by step through the calibration process so you learn everything from A to Z,” he said. “It takes the guesswork out of it.”
 
Tucker and his technician, Darryl Richardson, attended Car ADAS Solutions’ ADAS Calibration Technician Certification Program in Salt Lake City, Utah. He has also found that the Car ADAS Solutions team continually evolves their process.

“They are doing a lot behind the scenes to ensure that technology and OEM processes are met,” he said. “When they find a way of doing something better, they tell us right away.”

With the assistance of Car ADAS Solutions, Tucker said his team has been able to get the support they need to get the job done.
 
“The whole point of calibration is to keep people safe. If you don’t calibrate correctly, then the system is not going to work.”

For more information on Car ADAS, visit caradas.com.

Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
