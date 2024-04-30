 ALI Announces Lifting Points Guide Now Available in Digital and Print

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

ALI Announces Lifting Points Guide Now Available in Digital and Print

Easily find OEM-recommended lifting points to properly lift cars, trucks and SUVs.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) announced it is offering the 2024 edition of its popular Lifting Points Guide, “Vehicle Lifting Points for Frame Engaging Lifts,” for the first time as a digital product or bundle of print and digital.

Related Articles

One of the most important steps when using a frame-engaging car lift like a two-post lift is to position the lift adapters only at the OEM-recommended lifting points. Failing to follow this guidance and instead guessing where to position the adapters may result in the vehicle getting damaged or falling from the lift.

Both the print and digital versions of the Lifting Points Guide have the same content covering model year 2000 to 2024 cars, SUVs, vans, light-duty trucks and EVs sold in the U.S. and Canada.

“While many customers prefer the always-on access, easy magnification and keyword search of the digital version, some still want a print copy, often because they don’t have connectivity in the shop,” said R.W. “Bob” O’Gorman, president of ALI. “Offering a bundled solution lets customers choose which format works best for them in any situation.”

The ALI-sponsored Lifting Points Guide is updated annually to reflect the latest vehicles. Lifting points are showcased in more than 250 undercarriage images. Each purchase provides online access on up to three devices, with no third-party software required. Once a copy is purchased, customers can start using the digital version immediately. Customize the view with magnification, choose light or dark mode or go full screen. Find a vehicle quickly using the keyword search function and highlight or make notes as needed.

The industry safety standard for lift operation, inspection and maintenance, ANSI/ALI ALOIM (current edition), requires shops to make lifting points information available to technicians. This requirement is satisfied by providing technicians with access to ALI’s digital Vehicle Lifting Points for Frame Engaging Lifts. Anyone using a lift at home, at the track or elsewhere should also protect themselves by using the Lifting Points Guide.

ALI’s Vehicle Lifting Points for Frame Engaging Lifts is available for purchase and immediate use at autolift.org/shop/. Other digital products available from ALI include the Lifting It Right lift safety training manual and online course.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Longtime Family Collision Repair Business Joins Forces with CARSTAR

JC Auto Rebuilders of Rockford, Ill., has rebranded as CARSTAR Team JC Auto Rebuilders.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

CARSTAR announced that JC Auto Rebuilders of Rockford, Ill., has joined the CARSTAR family, rebranding as CARSTAR Team JC Auto Rebuilders

Owner Marcos Mejia started in the collision repair industry when he was 12 years old. His passion and pride for taking care of customers and providing excellent collision repairs has continued to grow throughout the years.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Lee’s Auto Body: Established in 1916

Lee’s Auto Body was established in 1916 in Long Island City, N.Y., by Lee Heimuller, a blacksmith.

By Jason Stahl
ProColor Collision Network Expands in California

ProColor Collision Baldwin Park is owned by Ruben Jandres, who has more than 10 years of experience in collision and nearly 20 years in automotive.

By Jason Stahl
Mike Anderson Makes Successful Debut at NORTHEAST Show

Anderson’s main message was: Being successful tomorrow is dependent upon what one does today.

By Jason Stahl
Body Shop History: A Look Back in Time

The auto body industry has a deep and rich history rooted in family.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Podcasts of the Week

A review of some of the latest podcasts from BodyShop Business.

By Jason Stahl
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of April 22.

By Jason Stahl
ASE to Offer Free Webinar on Pros and Cons of Aftermarket Sheet Metal

The webinar, titled “Pros, Cons & SOPs for Aftermarket Sheet Metal,” will be held on Tuesday, April 30 at 4 p.m. EST.

By Jason Stahl
Total Loss Consulting Launches Nationwide

TLC’s goal is to help consumers receive the correct value for their totaled vehicle.

By Jason Stahl