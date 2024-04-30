Lucid Group Debuts New EV with 516-mile Range

Lucid Group recently released details about the 2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring, which the company said includes enhancements to help people drive farther and charge faster in a broader range of environments and conditions.

According to Lucid Group, the 2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring features an EPA-estimated range of 516 miles and is equipped with a heat pump from the Air Sapphire. The company made enhancements to Lucid’s proprietary motor design, battery cell chemistry and thermal characteristics to reduce energy wasted as heat and enable the car to perform well even during sustained spirited driving. The vehicle also has improved automatic preconditioning en route to the charging station, enabling faster charging once you plug in.

“The Air Grand Touring is our longest-range car — in fact, the longest-range EV available today — and is now further optimized with a multitude of powertrain updates, including the Air Sapphire heat pump,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of Lucid. “The Air Grand Touring has retained its 516-mile range estimate, achieving this despite stringent EPA testing. More importantly, it delivers improved range and efficiency in a broader range of everyday, real-world conditions.”

The 2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring starts at $109,900 in the U.S. Lucid said its comprehensive 2024 Lucid Air model range consists of:

The 2024 Lucid Air Pure is the starting point for the Air-line, starting at $69,900. The Air Pure features up to 419 miles of EPA-estimated range and 430 horsepower.

The 2024 Lucid Air Touring, priced from $77,900, offers up to 411 miles of EPA-estimated range and 620 horsepower.

The 2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring, which offers 819 horsepower and is priced at $109,900.

The 2024 Lucid Air Sapphire, featuring a three-motor powertrain with 1,234 hp and in-house torque vectoring. It also features an EPA-estimated 427 miles of range.

For more information on Lucid, visit lucidmotors.com.