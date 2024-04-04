 Autel Releases the AC Elite G2 Charging Series 

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Products

Autel Releases the AC Elite G2 Charging Series 

The charger can be used in various settings, such as public commercial parking areas, residential areas, hospitals and service areas.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Autel Energy released the next generation of its MaxiCharger AC Elite EV charger series, the G2 business (commercial) and home (residential) models. The AC Elite G2 series was given the 2024 iF Design Award for best automotive product design.

Related Articles

According to Autel, the AC Elite G2 was designed to provide charging capabilities for a wide range of vehicle brands. With a charging power of up to 19.2kW (80A), it surpasses the charging power of most household chargers at 11kW (50A). The charger can be used in various settings such as public commercial parking areas, residential areas, hospitals and service areas. Autel said its design allows for customization through the replacement of the cover, and the structural design enables users to install it efficiently.

“The AC Elite G2 is positioned to revolutionize the EV charging landscape,” said Shane Long, chief technology officer of Autel Energy. “It’s engineered with the latest intelligent vehicle technology, wireless networking and AI-driven optimization features, and it’s guaranteed to free up your capacity.”

The Autel MaxiCharger AC Elite G2 Home and Business models are currently available for pre-order, with a delivery date of May of this year, Autel said.

For more information, visit autelenergy.us.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Selecting the Ideal Car Lift for EV Servicing

When choosing the right car lift for servicing electric vehicles, there are several key factors to consider.

Brett Baranauckas
By Brett Baranauckas
Brett Baranauckas is the associate product manager for The Coats Company. Visit www.CoatsCompany.com.
Published:

The rapid surge in electric vehicles (EVs) has reshaped the automotive industry, necessitating specialized equipment for their servicing needs. One crucial piece of equipment is the car lift, which is pivotal in safely and efficiently maintaining EVs. When choosing the right car lift for servicing EVs, there are several key factors to consider. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll dive into the key factors you should consider when choosing the ideal car lift for your facility.

Read Full Article

More Products Posts
Dent Fix Introduces New Soft Shock Mallet

The new DF-SM76 soft-shock mallet can apply a strong striking force and avoid damaging or scratching parts.

By Jason Stahl
KECO Body Repair Products Unveils New Products at MTE 2024

KECO unveiled the K-Power Lateral Tension Tool, HEMI Tabs and some new knockdowns at the 2024 Mobile Tech Expo.

By Jason Stahl
Snap-on Under Hoist Stands Save Techs Time

New UHS1500 and UHSL1500 eliminate the need for constant cranking.

By Jason Stahl
BendPak’s Full-Rise Scissor Lift Perfect for Shops with Little Space 

SP-7XE scissor lift lays flat and raises a vehicle six feet with open center below.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Autel’s ADAS Bay Max Vehicle Lift

Discover the revolutionary Autel ADAS Bay Max vehicle lift at the Autel Research and Testing facility in New York.

By Jason Stahl
BEV Brake Service Tips

Andrew Markel shares his latest service tips in the all new BendPak EV Garage video series.

By Jason Stahl
Honda Announces America’s First Production Plug-in Hydrogen Fuel Cell EV

Honda has unveiled America’s first production plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle, the 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV.

By Jason Stahl
GM Launches EV First Responder Training

New online content will help prepare first and second responders for emergency situations pertaining to electric vehicles.

By Jason Stahl