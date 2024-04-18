 Auto Magic Launches Liquid Clay Decontaminant

Auto Magic Launches Liquid Clay Decon

Liquid Clay Decon is a spray-on and rinse-away, color-changing and pH-neutral exterior decontaminant that is safe on all exterior substrates.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Published:

Auto Magic has announced the launch of their latest product, Liquid Clay Decon, a spray-on and rinse-away, color-changing and pH-neutral exterior decontaminant that is safe on all exterior substrates. This product breaks down the harshest contaminants that embed themselves on a vehicle.

“This product will be the first color-changing wheel and paint decontaminant that Auto Magic has developed,” said Andrew Schirmer, product manager for Auto Magic. “This is the first truly spray-on and rinse-away product of its kind.”

Originally known as the Auto Wax Company (AWC), Auto Magic, a part of the Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Global Body Repair Division, has supplied the professional detailing industry with consistent, premium-quality products for over 55 years. Auto Magic started with just a few key products and expanded over time to manufacture and distribute hundreds of professional products under many brand names, including: Auto Magic, Body Magic and Clay Magic.

In 2006, ITW acquired Auto Wax Company. Founded in 1912, ITW is a global industrial company comprised of seven industry-leading segments that are built around a differentiated and proprietary business model. 

In 2014, Auto Wax Company changed the name to its best-known brand: Auto Magic. Auto Magic is dedicated to delivering innovative, professional car detailing products and solutions that deliver ease of use and process efficiency for car dealerships and high-volume detailers while delivering value-added training and services.

For more information, visit automagic.com.

