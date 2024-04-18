Polyvance Extends Promotional Pricing on 6180 MiniFuzer

Polyvance has announced that the recent promotional user pricing of $499.95 on the 6180 MiniFuzer Hot Air Plastic Welding Station will continue indefinitely. The company experienced an overwhelming response from customers during the promotional period and has decided to make the $100 price discount permanent.

The Mini-Fuzer is a “pro-sumer” quality product that includes both a hot air welder and an airless welder for making repairs to a wide variety of plastic materials. The hot air welder can be used to make fast, strong repairs on meltable plastics, and the airless welder can be used to repair thermoset polyurethane parts and smooth welds. The Mini-Fuzer is great for repairing virtually any plastic found on automobiles, motorcycles, ATVs, kayaks, canoes, recreational vehicles, agricultural equipment and more.

Because it has an onboard air pump, the 6180 Mini-Fuzer does not require a compressed air connection, allowing it to be used in mobile repair operations or anywhere a 120V power source is available. The Mini-Fuzer is backed by a one-year warranty and Polyvance’s 40-plus years of plastic repair expertise.

For more information on the 6180 Mini-Fuzer Hot Air Plastic Welding Station, visit polyvance.com or call (800) 633-3047.