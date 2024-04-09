 TOPDON USA Unveils New Thermal Imaging Camera

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Products

TOPDON USA Unveils New Thermal Imaging Camera

The new TS001 thermal imaging camera equipped with advanced measurement and observation modes for precise temperature readings and intuitive insights into heat distribution.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

TOPDON USA has launched the new TS001 thermal imaging camera equipped with advanced measurement and observation modes for precise temperature readings and intuitive insights into heat distribution.

Related Articles

“The advancement of thermal imaging technology has become a critical solution for detecting and troubleshooting complex, and sometimes elusive, problems,” said Chad Schnitz, vice president of TOPDON USA. “Our new TS001 thermal imaging camera is a true state-of-the-art solution for detecting a wide range of mechanical or electrical issues before they become catastrophic problems. The application for this type of technology is far-reaching and is being embraced by automotive technicians, home inspectors and electricians, among many others.”

Using a 9mm lens, the TOPDON TS001’s Android thermal imager offers infrared imaging clarity from 0.1 to 500 meters. With its adjustable lens and 256×192 IR resolution, flawless results are attainable for both macro electrical detection and outdoor observation. Its 25Hz high-speed frame rate swiftly captures tiny faults, while the robust measurement modes offer accurate temperature readings and intuitive heat distribution insights.

“The preventative and predicative benefits offered by thermal imaging technology are indisputable,” said Schnitz. “From tracing water leaks and monitoring mechanical tolerances to collecting data in a hazardous situation while at a safe distance, the applications for the TS001 are endless.”  

The TS001 includes several advanced features including:

  • Superior image quality with an IR resolution of 256×192
  • The adjustable 9mm lens ensures clarity for objects both near and far
  • Observation mode swiftly captures targets with finesse
  • Dual Light Mode: Combine the visual image and infrared image
  • The color bar highlights the desired temperature range easily
  • Monitor temperature change by waveform graph
  • Smart temperature alert
  • Image secondary analysis
  • Customized infrared reports

For more features and specifications about the TS001, click here.  

You May Also Like

Products

BendPak’s Full-Rise Scissor Lift Perfect for Shops with Little Space 

SP-7XE scissor lift lays flat and raises a vehicle six feet with open center below.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The new BendPak SP-7XE Series of full-rise scissor lifts provides the performance and undercarriage access of traditional two-post lifts in a more compact, space-saving package. Floor- and flush-mount (SP-7XEF) models of this frame-engaging lift are available.

With a rated capacity of 7,000 lbs., SP-7XE Series lifts are designed for full-service auto shops, quick-lube pits and any other service area with little room to spare. They can raise most passenger vehicles and light trucks nearly six feet so techs can easily access all critical undercarriage areas without having to stoop or crawl across the floor. They fold flat when not in use.

Read Full Article

More Products Posts
PPG Launches AdjustRite Repair Management Tool

The AdjustRite tool is the latest feature of the PPG AdjustRite  commercial estimating system, which provides enhanced productivity for commercial vehicle repairs.

By Jason Stahl
Snap-on Introduces Two New Designs of Locking Pliers

The two innovative designs feature aggressive teeth and a longer nose for increased accessibility in tight workspaces.

By Jason Stahl
Motor Supply Co. Introduces New UltraGrit Abrasives

Engineered for ultra-performance and durability, UltraGrit delivers unparalleled precision and efficiency.

By Jason Stahl
Mayhew Tools Announces New Small Stud Extractor

This new stud extractor allows for stud and bolt removal from tighter spaces with a wide option of driver abilities for job versatility.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Hyundai Front Windshield Camera Sensor and Blindspot Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses the calibration procedure for a Hyundai Santa Cruz that needed a windshield replacement and rear bumper repair.

By Jason Stahl
TEXA Releases IDC5 CAR 76.5.0 Software Update

IDC5 CAR 76.5.0 includes the update of 37 makes, including electric and hybrid vehicles.

By Jason Stahl
TOPDON USA Donates $25,000 to TechForce Foundation

The donation will go toward supporting the education, training and career development of aspiring auto technicians.

By Jason Stahl
ADAS Calibration Training: Back to School

Jason Stahl talks with Kurt Fenzel of I-CAR on his experience teaching hands-on ADAS calibration courses to the collision industry.

By Jason Stahl