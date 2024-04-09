TOPDON USA Unveils New Thermal Imaging Camera

TOPDON USA has launched the new TS001 thermal imaging camera equipped with advanced measurement and observation modes for precise temperature readings and intuitive insights into heat distribution.

“The advancement of thermal imaging technology has become a critical solution for detecting and troubleshooting complex, and sometimes elusive, problems,” said Chad Schnitz, vice president of TOPDON USA. “Our new TS001 thermal imaging camera is a true state-of-the-art solution for detecting a wide range of mechanical or electrical issues before they become catastrophic problems. The application for this type of technology is far-reaching and is being embraced by automotive technicians, home inspectors and electricians, among many others.”

Using a 9mm lens, the TOPDON TS001’s Android thermal imager offers infrared imaging clarity from 0.1 to 500 meters. With its adjustable lens and 256×192 IR resolution, flawless results are attainable for both macro electrical detection and outdoor observation. Its 25Hz high-speed frame rate swiftly captures tiny faults, while the robust measurement modes offer accurate temperature readings and intuitive heat distribution insights.

“The preventative and predicative benefits offered by thermal imaging technology are indisputable,” said Schnitz. “From tracing water leaks and monitoring mechanical tolerances to collecting data in a hazardous situation while at a safe distance, the applications for the TS001 are endless.”

The TS001 includes several advanced features including:

Superior image quality with an IR resolution of 256×192

The adjustable 9mm lens ensures clarity for objects both near and far

Observation mode swiftly captures targets with finesse

Dual Light Mode: Combine the visual image and infrared image

The color bar highlights the desired temperature range easily

Monitor temperature change by waveform graph

Smart temperature alert

Image secondary analysis

Customized infrared reports

For more features and specifications about the TS001, click here.