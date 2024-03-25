Florida Pneumatic Releases AIRCAT 6335 Engraving Pen

Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing Corporation has released the AIRCAT 6335 Engraving Pen, featuring a carbide stylus and powerful 1/8” stroke piston design for consistent and trouble-free operation.

The 13,000 BPM enables fast and clean cutting action, while the sleek, low-weight housing design provides added comfort. It weighs only .33 lbs., and its flexible four-foot inlet hose and exhaust deflector provide added maneuverability and comfort. Its variable speed twist on/off throttle design allows user to control both the tools operation and output.

Other features include:

13,000 BPM

1/8” stroke length

Durable carbide stylus for cutting up to 60 Rc hardness

Low weight compact design: .33 lbs. and 6.3” in length

Variable speed twist to lock on/off design allows user to control operation and output

Four-foot air inlet hose and exhaust deflector

Quiet operation at 86 dBa.

This and other quality AIRCAT tools are readily available from leading tool and equipment and industrial distributors.

For additional information, contact Chris Hirsch, director of retail and automotive sales, at [email protected] or (800) 327-9403 ext. 5220.