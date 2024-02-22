BendPak’s Full-Rise Scissor Lift Perfect for Shops with Little Space 

The new BendPak SP-7XE Series of full-rise scissor lifts provides the performance and undercarriage access of traditional two-post lifts in a more compact, space-saving package. Floor- and flush-mount (SP-7XEF) models of this frame-engaging lift are available.

With a rated capacity of 7,000 lbs., SP-7XE Series lifts are designed for full-service auto shops, quick-lube pits and any other service area with little room to spare. They can raise most passenger vehicles and light trucks nearly six feet so techs can easily access all critical undercarriage areas without having to stoop or crawl across the floor. They fold flat when not in use.

“The SP-7XE Series is a great choice for shops with limited space or those that don’t need a lift all the time,” said Sean Price, director of sales operations for BendPak. “Most people can work comfortably under an SP-7XE, and its open-center design makes rolling equipment under the vehicle easy. Since there are no posts, technicians have full access to the sides of the vehicle, without worrying about door dings. When work is done, it collapses fully out of the way, so the bay can be used for other tasks.”

SP-7XE Series lifts are installed without a cross member. Instead, reinforced steel at the base and along the top of the runways provide the structural support for this true open-center design. The expanded base of the lift with its heavy, boxed-steel formed frame guarantees stability.

A maintenance-free electric/hydraulic power system ensures dependability, with all operator controls conveniently located within close reach. A single operator stand allows releasing the pneumatic safety locks from a safe distance without any manual lifting of release arms or latches. The locks disengage when the lift lowers automatically. Multiple locking positions provide more service options. The locks engage or disengage at each position seamlessly with the movement of the scissor lift frames.

Each SP-7XE Series lift comes with installation and maintenance instructions along with graphic safety decals, maintenance decals, a vehicle lifting point guide and a safety instruction placard to train personnel on proper safety procedures and maintenance guidelines.

For more information on the SP-7XE floor-mount scissor lift or the SP-7XEF flush-mount scissor lift, click here.