 BendPak's Full-Rise Scissor Lift Perfect for Shops with Little Space 

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Products

BendPak’s Full-Rise Scissor Lift Perfect for Shops with Little Space 

SP-7XE scissor lift lays flat and raises a vehicle six feet with open center below.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The new BendPak SP-7XE Series of full-rise scissor lifts provides the performance and undercarriage access of traditional two-post lifts in a more compact, space-saving package. Floor- and flush-mount (SP-7XEF) models of this frame-engaging lift are available.

Related Articles

With a rated capacity of 7,000 lbs., SP-7XE Series lifts are designed for full-service auto shops, quick-lube pits and any other service area with little room to spare. They can raise most passenger vehicles and light trucks nearly six feet so techs can easily access all critical undercarriage areas without having to stoop or crawl across the floor. They fold flat when not in use.

“The SP-7XE Series is a great choice for shops with limited space or those that don’t need a lift all the time,” said Sean Price, director of sales operations for BendPak. “Most people can work comfortably under an SP-7XE, and its open-center design makes rolling equipment under the vehicle easy. Since there are no posts, technicians have full access to the sides of the vehicle, without worrying about door dings. When work is done, it collapses fully out of the way, so the bay can be used for other tasks.”

SP-7XE Series lifts are installed without a cross member. Instead, reinforced steel at the base and along the top of the runways provide the structural support for this true open-center design. The expanded base of the lift with its heavy, boxed-steel formed frame guarantees stability.

A maintenance-free electric/hydraulic power system ensures dependability, with all operator controls conveniently located within close reach. A single operator stand allows releasing the pneumatic safety locks from a safe distance without any manual lifting of release arms or latches. The locks disengage when the lift lowers automatically. Multiple locking positions provide more service options. The locks engage or disengage at each position seamlessly with the movement of the scissor lift frames.

Each SP-7XE Series lift comes with installation and maintenance instructions along with graphic safety decals, maintenance decals, a vehicle lifting point guide and a safety instruction placard to train personnel on proper safety procedures and maintenance guidelines.

For more information on the SP-7XE floor-mount scissor lift or the SP-7XEF flush-mount scissor lift, click here.

You May Also Like

Products

Polyvance Announces Promotion Price on 6180 Mini-Fuzer

Until April 1, 2024, the suggested user price on the 6180 Mini-Fuzer Hot Air Plastic Welding Station will be reduced to $499.95 from $599.95.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Polyvance has announced a short-term promotional price on its 6180 Mini-Fuzer Hot Air Plastic Welding Station. Until April 1, 2024, the suggested user price on this product will be reduced to $499.95 from $599.95.

The Mini-Fuzer includes both a hot air welder and an airless welder for making repairs to a wide variety of plastic materials. The hot air welder can be used to make fast, strong repairs on meltable plastics, and the airless welder can be used to repair thermoset polyurethane parts. The Mini-Fuzer is great for repairing virtually any plastic found on cars, trucks, motorcycles, ATVs, kayaks, canoes, recreational vehicles, agricultural equipment and more.

Read Full Article

More Products Posts
Mayhew Introduces New Hollow Nutdrivers

The new heavy duty nutdrivers, made in the USA, are available in both standard and metric sizes individually or as a set.

By Jason Stahl
BASF Launches Industry’s First One-Coat Clear

Answering customer demand for speed and efficiency, RMC1000 reduces cycle time, provides superior sag resistance and offers excellent appearance.

By Jason Stahl
Polyvance Releases New Airless Welding Tip

Polyvance’s new 6033 Scimitar Welding Tip is designed to weld plastic with flat welding strips using an airless plastic welder.

By Jason Stahl
Polyvance Releases Compression Roller for Plastic Welds

Polyvance’s new 6144 Compression Roller reduces the finishing time and improves the strength of plastic welds.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

BendPak to Debut Eight-Armed Car Lift Concept at NADA Expo

The Octa-Flex is a radical new two-post lift design that features two sets of arms: triple-telescoping swing arms plus all-new integrated lift-assist arms.

By Jason Stahl
Kent Automotive Introduces Triac ST Heat Gun

The Triac ST professional heat gun that is ideal for professional welding, shrinking and molding various thermoplastics when repairing plastic car parts.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
DataTouch Launches VINAnonymize

Technology developed to protect personally identifiable information (PII).

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Valvoline Global Operations Unveils Revolutionary Motor Oil: Restore & Protect

The new motor oil removes up to 100% of engine-killing deposits with continuous use, restoring engines to run like factory clean while protecting against future damage.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers