 BendPak Announces New Longer-Lasting LITESTIX

The LITESTIX portable LED work light now provides up to seven hours of continuous use on one charge.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

BendPak has introduced the new LITESTIX LS36SMDX portable LED work light, now powered by a higher-capacity rechargeable battery that provides up to seven hours of continuous use on one charge. It is designed to train task lighting wherever it’s needed without cords getting in the way. The light boosts visibility where general lighting isn’t strong enough, such as inside engine compartments, vehicle interiors and underneath lifts, as well as when work is underway at night.

Upgrading the rechargeable lithium battery from 1800 mAH (milliampere-hour) to 2600 mAh means the latest LITESTIX model can deliver another full hour of performance. The work light boasts 36 LED bulbs that together generate 1,200 lumens of bright white light. Each lamp also features high and low brightness settings.

Thanks to its high-efficiency LEDs, LITESTIX uses less energy and stays cool, making it easy to move around a vehicle without worrying about getting burnt. Designed for a long life of heavy-duty use, each LITESTIX is encased in an impact-resistant polycarbonate housing. Other key features are an innovative telescoping holder and magnetic swivel mounts that let you put it where you need it.

LITESTIX also solves the century-old problem of how to sit a shop light snugly on a vehicle’s hood, roof or other points on the body. Placement on the vehicle is often necessary to get the best visibility, but traditional lamps roll off. To accomplish this feat, LITESTIX has dual 90-degree swiveling handles equipped with magnetic ends that enable mounting the light tube on any flat or off-angle metallic surface.

The lamp’s all-steel telescoping cradle frame can extend from 49.5” to 79.75” in length and can secure to the underside of a vehicle hood, for example, with the help of grabbing hooks attached at both ends of the frame. When used without the cradle frame, LITESTIX can be hung using recessed hooks inside the handles that twist out as needed.

To order or learn more about the next generation of LITESTIX, click here or call (800) 253-2363.

