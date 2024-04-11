 DataTouch Launches Data Pump Manager for Auto Body Shops

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Products

DataTouch Launches Data Pump Manager for Auto Body Shops

The Data Pump Manager is designed to share only the correct estimate and needed repair information to conduct business with each service provider.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

DataTouch LLC has announced the commercial release of the Data Pump Manager, a new technology that provides control over software data pumps that have been installed on shop computer systems. The Data Pump Manager is designed to share only the correct estimate and needed repair information to conduct business with each service provider.

Related Articles

Pete Tagliapietra, managing director of DataTouch, said the company continues to design data security software that allows shops to have complete control over estimates, personally identifiable information (PII) and repair information.

“Installed data pumps on a shop computer system do not exert control to copy only the estimate that is relevant to the transaction,” said Tagliapietra. “Each installed data pump typically takes a copy of every estimate that is created by the shop, using the estimating system software.”

Tagliapietra said it is well-recognized within the collision repair industry that some companies repurpose the copied estimate information, compile it and sell it for profit to the detriment of shops, insurance companies and their mutual customers.

“The owner of the data must have the choice whether or not to opt out with repair estimates being shared,” he said.

Tagliapietra explained that the Data Pump Manager, like the other software security tools offered by DataTouch, successfully interacts with all three estimating systems. Furthermore, it does not disrupt the collision shop’s current workflow.

DataTouch, a Software as a Service (SaaS) provider to the collision repair industry, was established in 2022 to help collision repair shops securely manage and control customers’ PII and protect estimate repair information from being misappropriated (sold) by third-party companies in the collision repair industry. In addition to Data Pump Manager, DataTouch offers Data Analyzer, Data Auditor and VINAnonymize.

Data Analyzer helps collision repairers identify who has data pumps running on their facility’s computers. Data Auditor helps identify what information and how often it is being swept from shop computer systems. VINAnonymize protects the customer vehicle information from showing up on vehicle history reporting services such as Carfax and AutoCheck. 

“DataTouch supports standardization and CIECA Standards; however, we want to ensure transactions are secure and third parties don’t proliferate PII,” Tagliapietra said. “DataTouch software tools put a security blanket around EMS and BMS.”

For more information about DataTouch, visit datatouch.us.

You May Also Like

Products

KECO Body Repair Products Unveils New Products at MTE 2024

KECO unveiled the K-Power Lateral Tension Tool, HEMI Tabs and some new knockdowns at the 2024 Mobile Tech Expo.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

KECO Body Repair Products announced that they unveiled several new products at the 2024 Mobile Tech Expo, including the K-Power Lateral Tension Tool, accompanied by HEMI Tabs and a diverse selection of KECO knockdowns.

Expanding KECO’s range of lateral tension tools, the K-Power stands out for its ability to exert precise tension control on panels during pulls. With a power range spanning from controlled finesse to Port-a-Power strength, the K-Power comes equipped with a variety of shoes and tabs tailored to meet the demands of every job.

Read Full Article

More Products Posts
Snap-on Under Hoist Stands Save Techs Time

New UHS1500 and UHSL1500 eliminate the need for constant cranking.

By Jason Stahl
BendPak’s Full-Rise Scissor Lift Perfect for Shops with Little Space 

SP-7XE scissor lift lays flat and raises a vehicle six feet with open center below.

By Jason Stahl
PPG Launches AdjustRite Repair Management Tool

The AdjustRite tool is the latest feature of the PPG AdjustRite  commercial estimating system, which provides enhanced productivity for commercial vehicle repairs.

By Jason Stahl
Snap-on Introduces Two New Designs of Locking Pliers

The two innovative designs feature aggressive teeth and a longer nose for increased accessibility in tight workspaces.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Motor Supply Co. Introduces New UltraGrit Abrasives

Engineered for ultra-performance and durability, UltraGrit delivers unparalleled precision and efficiency.

By Jason Stahl
Mayhew Tools Announces New Small Stud Extractor

This new stud extractor allows for stud and bolt removal from tighter spaces with a wide option of driver abilities for job versatility.

By Jason Stahl
Snap-on Debuts New General Service Tool Set

The 233FSMBFR 33-Piece 3/8″ Drive General Service Set includes an essential range of tools that provide a wide array of functions.

By Jason Stahl
Polyvance Announces Promotion Price on 6180 Mini-Fuzer

Until April 1, 2024, the suggested user price on the 6180 Mini-Fuzer Hot Air Plastic Welding Station will be reduced to $499.95 from $599.95.

By Jason Stahl