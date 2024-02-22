Snap-on Under Hoist Stands Save Techs Time

Undercar service stands from Snap-on are uniquely designed to meet customer demand for an under hoist stand that saves valuable technician time. These game-changing stands are a lift above the rest with a release mechanism that quickly positions the saddle to adapt to various undercar components and resist turning, saving critical shop time.

Designed to cater to different vehicle lift heights, the Snap-on UHS1500 is optimized for maximum lift scenarios, while the Snap-on UHSL1500 excels when vehicles are lifted halfway, ensuring precise alignment and support for a range of services. Both hoist’s hand cranks make small height adjustments easy and precise. The foot pedal allows for hands-free, quick alignment of components and folds for compact storage. The UHS1500 can reach a service height of 80-1/8 inches (2035 mm), while the UHSL1500 reaches a service height of 52-3/8 inches (1,330mm). Both have a 3/4-ton weight capacity.

For more information on the Snap-on UHS1500 and UHSL1500 Under Hoist Utility Stands, contact your participating Snap-on franchisee or representative, call (877) 762-7664 or visit snapon.com.