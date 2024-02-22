 Snap-on Under Hoist Stands Save Techs Time

Snap-on Under Hoist Stands Save Techs Time

New UHS1500 and UHSL1500 eliminate the need for constant cranking.

Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Undercar service stands from Snap-on are uniquely designed to meet customer demand for an under hoist stand that saves valuable technician time. These game-changing stands are a lift above the rest with a release mechanism that quickly positions the saddle to adapt to various undercar components and resist turning, saving critical shop time.

Designed to cater to different vehicle lift heights, the Snap-on UHS1500 is optimized for maximum lift scenarios, while the Snap-on UHSL1500 excels when vehicles are lifted halfway, ensuring precise alignment and support for a range of services. Both hoist’s hand cranks make small height adjustments easy and precise. The foot pedal allows for hands-free, quick alignment of components and folds for compact storage. The UHS1500 can reach a service height of 80-1/8 inches (2035 mm), while the UHSL1500 reaches a service height of 52-3/8 inches (1,330mm). Both have a 3/4-ton weight capacity.

For more information on the Snap-on UHS1500 and UHSL1500 Under Hoist Utility Stands, contact your participating Snap-on franchisee or representative, call (877) 762-7664 or visit snapon.com.

